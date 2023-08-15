Grand Opening of Elite Supply Partners New Location - Karnes City

News provided by

Elite Supply Partners

15 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

KARNES CITY, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Supply Partners is proud to announce the grand opening of their new facility in Karnes City, Texas. On Thursday, August 24th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the community and key partners will come together to celebrate this occasion. 

The new store and warehouse are located at 1234 N State Highway 123 in Karnes City, TX and will provide a wide range of quality products and services designed specifically to serve the needs of the Eagleford.

Continue Reading
The Karnes City store and warehouse.
The Karnes City store and warehouse.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new location in Karnes City," said President Chris Wimberley. "We strive to provide excellent customer service and quality products that meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to continuing to build relationships with the local community." 

At Elite Supply Partners, we believe in building relationships with our customers that last for years. Our team is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and finding solutions tailored to each company's needs. We value our customers' time and seek to offer them competitive pricing and timely delivery of products. We believe in continuing to invest in this community and are proud to host this event in our new building.

Karnes City Store Manager, Roy Beaver, says "This location proves our commitment to service the increasing demand in South Texas. With increased warehouse space, we will be able to carry more inventory and serve all of our customer needs."

This new location boasts an impressive 12,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 3.8-acre pipe yard.

Come join us on Thursday, August 24th at 2:00 PM for refreshments and a true Texas BBQ as we celebrate the grand opening of Elite Supply Partners new location in Karnes City! We look forward to continuing to support our customers in the Eagleford and provide them with exceptional service for many years to come.

Elite Supply Partners is headquartered in Odessa, Texas with 11 locations throughout the Southern Central US (Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Elite Supply is owned by Russel Metals, one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America, as part of its Energy Field Stores. Russel Metals is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RUS". For more information on Russel Metals and its subsidiaries, please visit www.russelmetals.com

The Karnes City store and warehouse.

Media Contact:
Ashley Hyche
Elite Supply Partners Marketing Director
[email protected]
+1 307-331-4858

SOURCE Elite Supply Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.