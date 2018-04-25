Grand Opening of Hammer and Heart Boutique

RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers and artists looking for a place to showcase their work, or those shopping for unique, handcrafted items, look no further. Hammer and Heart Boutique is an online boutique based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, that has opened its virtual doors.

Owner/designer, Katie Wyckoff's direction for the boutique is to work with independent designers/artists and bring forward the idea of sustainable and ethical fashion. The ultimate mission of the boutique is to provide those tired of mass production with an eccentric mix of designs all crafted by hand.

Hammer and Heart Boutique can be found at www.hammerandheartboutique.com as well as at local pop-up events/festivals in the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill area. To stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the blog's event page. Katie is also documenting the journey of Hammer and Heart through the blog; for a behind the scenes look, be sure to check it out

at https://info466701.wixsite.com/hammerandheart.

For more information visit www.hammerandheartboutique.com, https://www.facebook.com/hammerandheartboutique or follow on Instagram @hammer_and_heart. Media inquiries or artist collaborations, please email Katie Wyckoff at info@hammerandheartboutique.com or call 315.744.7498.

