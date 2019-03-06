Grand Opening of H.B. Fuller Innovation Center at Junior Achievement BizTown

JA BizTown is a fully interactive free-market lab where students in grades 4-6 learn what it means to be responsible business leaders, consumers, workers, and citizens by participating in this simulated economy. Students perform specific jobs within 18 different shops, including the H.B. Fuller Innovation Center, each of which offers a consumer product or service. In addition to H.B. Fuller's support, many of the other JA BizTown shops are sponsored by Minnesota's leading companies representing their industry or profession.

"At H.B. Fuller, we know that our business is best positioned to succeed when our communities are thriving," said Kimberlee Sinclair, executive director, H.B. Fuller Company Foundation. "We know that through our partnership with Junior Achievement, H.B. Fuller can help make a meaningful impact in the lives of many local students, ultimately strengthening our entire community."

"We're grateful to H.B. Fuller for their generous sponsorship of the Innovation Center," said Gina Blayney, JAUM President & CEO. "With their support, we're introducing today's youth to careers in Minnesota's greatest companies and providing them with an experiential learning opportunity that will prepare them to succeed in the workforce."

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

About Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest:

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest has been serving students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin since 1949. In 2019, the national organization, JA USA, celebrates its 100th anniversary, and we're celebrating 70 years in the Upper Midwest. During the 2017-2018 school year we reached more than 165,500 students in grades K-12 with financial literacy, career and college readiness, and entrepreneurship education. Our programs are implemented by more than 10,000 volunteers, mostly business professionals, who share their skills and experience to motivate and inspire students to succeed. Learn more at www.jaum.org.

