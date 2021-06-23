Grand Opening of Herndon Square Senior in Atlanta

Located at 464 Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard NW, Herndon Square Senior offers 87 one- and 10 two-bedroom apartments for seniors at 60% of the area median income (AMI). Five units are set aside as ADA-compliant accessible and two units are designated for households with hearing or vision impairments. The modern apartments feature spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, carpeted bedrooms, and in-unit washer and dryer.

Residents have access to robust amenities including, a resident lounge, fitness center, computer center and covered outdoor porch, are also available for residents to enjoy.

"On behalf of Atlanta Housing's Board of Commissioners and staff, I'd like to recognize our partners Pennrose and Hunt Companies for their role in completing the first phase of this historically significant development," said Eugene Jones, Jr., CEO with Atlanta Housing. "Herndon Square will provide much-needed senior housing on Atlanta's West Side, and future phases will provide hundreds of more units of affordable housing for Atlanta residents."

Herndon Square is located on more than 12 acres at Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard and Northside Drive. In addition to the mixed-income apartments planned in Phases I through 4, Phase 5 includes approximately 681 rental units and 32 for-sale townhomes, with 45 percent of the units projected to be affordable for households earning up to 80% AMI. Qualifying homebuyers earning less than 80% AMI will receive Atlanta Housing's down payment assistance up to $25,000.

"Hunt is proud to be a partner on this much-needed affordable housing community for seniors in the heart of West Atlanta," said Sinclair Cooper, President, Public Infrastructure - Development at Hunt. "This grand opening represents a significant step forward to creating a community that provides solutions that meet the needs of its residents and is the first phase of our overall development plan for Herndon Square."

Atlanta Housing is committed to utilizing minority, female and Section 3 business partners. As part of this commitment, the development team held several information sessions for minority industry associations and organized a pre-bid conference to provide information on bidding to minority subcontractors and vendors. More than 50% of construction costs were allocated to minority and women-owned businesses.

Funding partners for this Project include the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Atlanta Housing and Invest Atlanta.

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.