Grand Opening of Ladera at Righetti a Success

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladera, the newest neighborhood within the Righetti master planned community in San Luis Obispo recently celebrated the grand opening of decorated model homes. Nearly 100 visitors made appointments for private tours of the models and the community recorded 12 sales. In the few weeks since the Grand Opening, three additional sales have been recorded.

Ladera at Righetti homes overlook several mountain ranges surrounding San Luis Obispo. Ladera at Righetti homes are designed in harmony with the land and character of San Luis Obispo.

"We are very excited at the success of the Ladera neighborhood," stated Travis Fuentez, Principal for Ambient Communities San Luis Obispo, builder of Ladera and developer of the Righetti master planned community. "The Righetti community was more than 20 years in the making. With its diversity of home styles and prices, we think it embodies the best of San Luis Obispo's past, and it's future."

With the sale of the 15 homes at Ladera, Ambient Communities has expedited the release of its fourth of nine phases of homes and an interest list is forming now. A limited edition community of only 62 homes, Ladera enjoys a hillside setting overlooking southern San Luis Obispo and the Seven Sisters. Homes range from approximately 2,600 square feet to nearly 3,000 with floor plans flexing up to five bedrooms. All homes are two story, but taking advantage of the topography of the Ladera site, many homes have all main living areas on a single level. Prices at Ladera start from the low $1 millions.

The Ladera models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sales Office is located at 4227 Bernardo Drive, just off Righetti Ranch Road, in San Luis Obispo. Appointments are encouraged. To book an appointment for a personal tour, please call at (805) 774-3038. Or schedule appointment through the Ladera website: RighettiLadera.com.

