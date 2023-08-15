Grand Opening of Mulberrys Garment Care in Wayzata, MN: Elevating Garment Care to Unprecedented Heights

News provided by

Mulberrys Garment Care

15 Aug, 2023, 08:55 ET

WAYZATA, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Brooks, President of Mulberrys Garment Care MN (mulberryscleaners.com) announced today the highly anticipated grand opening of their newest store in the heart of Wayzata, MN. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Mulberrys as it brings cutting-edge service and a commitment to excellence to the vibrant community of Wayzata.

Mulberrys boutique store
Mulberrys offers free home delivery service
"We are thrilled to bring Mulberrys to Wayzata, a community that values sustainability and exceptional service," said Brooks.  "Our team is dedicated to delivering excellence in garment care, and we are excited to become a trusted partner in the Wayzata community and the Western suburbs."

Located at 1042 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391, the new Mulberrys Garment Care store promises to redefine the garment care experience for residents and visitors alike.

Mulberrys differentiates itself from other cleaners with a next-level customer experience. The company offers beautiful boutique storefronts which are open extended hours with same-day service. Clothing is packaged on wood hangers and collar stays are automatically replaced. The Mulberrys mobile app enables users to schedule pickups and deliveries within an hour or pickup their order curbside at the store. And cleaning is performed in toxin-free solutions. This formula has enabled the company to expand from a single store in Minneapolis to twelve locations throughout Minnesota and California. The Wayzata store is thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless customer experience. Equipped with the latest technology and streamlined processes, clients can expect convenience and efficiency.

To commemorate the grand opening, Mulberrys Garment Care is offering a limited-time promotion of 50% off to new customers with promocode: LAKE50. In honor of the Grand Opening, Mulberrys Wayzata invites everyone to stop by the renovated store for refreshments and more on September 8th and 9th, Wayzata Beach Bash Weekend.

For more information about Mulberrys Garment Care and their services, please visit mulberryscleaners.com

About Mulberrys Garment Care:

Mulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry-cleaning company servicing Minnesota's Twin Cities and the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity, Mulberrys features toxin-free dry cleaning, recyclable packaging, on-demand online service, and same-day service.

Contact:

For media inquiries contact Chris Brooks, [email protected], 651-447-7042

SOURCE Mulberrys Garment Care

