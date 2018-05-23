MORE ABOUT BROOKFIELD

Brookfield offers new homes on quarter to half-acre homesites, starting from the upper $300s. Residents can select one of five versatile floor plans, featuring two to six bedrooms and up to approximately 4,070 square feet.

Located directly off of US-15 and US-140, Brookfield is just 15 minutes from Liberty Mountain Resort, historic Gettysburg and Catoctin Mountain Park.

EXCITING GRAND OPENING GIVEAWAY

Homebuyers that attend the Grand Opening can enter into a prize drawing for a chance to win a Ring® Video Doorbell.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-of-new-emmitsburg-community-300653651.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.