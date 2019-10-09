Grand Opening of New U Life's Corporate Headquarters in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A ceremony will be held Friday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. (MT) to celebrate the official opening of the new headquarters of New U Life Corporation®. New U Life recently established its headquarters in Lehi, Utah – known as Utah Valley's Silicon Slopes and the start-up hub of Thanksgiving Point. The area is home to some of the nation's leading IT, tech, and direct selling brands.

Ken Burgess, VP of Business Development, has been with the company since Utah's satellite office originated in June 2018. He comes with over 35 years of experience in the direct sales industry and has been instrumental in the rapid growth of New U Life. He has seen the field team grow to over 100,000 members in its second year. "It's exciting to bring such a unique company into a marketplace that hosts a number of direct sales companies," says Burgess, "New U Life recognized Utah County's ability to provide numerous resources that could help them grow corporately to meet the worldwide demand for what they offer."

Alexy Goldstein , New U Life's Founder and CEO, says, "It's an honor to be a part of this grand opening – to see where we have come and where we are going. Thank you to everyone who has stood alongside us. This is only the beginning!"

New U Life's field leaders from all over the U.S. and staff from the company's home office in Pleasant Hill, California, will be able to tour the new offices and participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new headquarters houses the company's in-house legal counsel, creative, marketing and sales, customer service, and product development teams as well as V.P.s and administration to support the New U Life field leaders who help bring the vision of New U Life to fruition. The new location is looking for passionate call center professionals, especially bilingual. Interested parties can reach out to Clint Tomlinson, HR Manager, at hr@newlife.com.

New U Life was founded to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. New U Life's hero product, SOMADERM®, is a transdermal gel that safely and non-invasively elevates growth hormone levels. The company also has two ketone supplement products, KetoGen4® and KG4®. To learn more about SOMADERM®, KetoGen4®, and KG4®, visit www.newulife.com .

