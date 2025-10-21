Grand Opening of Newtown Square Paris Baguette Café on October 24th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

Vicky Yan set to open her Paris Baguette café at 104 Squire Drive, Suite/Unit D Newtown Square, PA 19073.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With over 250 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with her upcoming bakery café Grand Opening at 104 Squire Drive, Suite/Unit D Newtown Square, PA 19073 on October 24th.

On October 24th, Grand Opening events will include a free pastry for the first 100 guests in line at 10am, followed by a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 11am. Free samples will be available. To learn more about the Grand Opening, click here .

The Newtown Square development is being led by franchisee Vicky Yan . With a background in finance and analytics, Newtown Square resident Yan is bringing her passion for baking and community connection to life with the opening of her Paris Baguette café. After a decade in the corporate world, Yan wanted to invest in something meaningful close to home — something that combined her entrepreneurial drive with her love for high-quality food and hospitality. Recognizing a gap in the local market for a premium bakery café experience, she saw Paris Baguette as the perfect fit. What began as a personal passion has now grown into a multi-unit vision, with two additional locations already in the works.

"Opening my first Paris Baguette in Newtown Square is incredibly exciting — it's the community I live in and love," said Yan, franchise owner of Paris Baguette Newtown Square. "I've always believed that great food brings people together, and I'm proud to introduce a brand that reflects the quality, warmth, and care I want to share with my neighbors. This is just the beginning. I can't wait to grow with the community and make Paris Baguette a local favorite."

The Newtown Square café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 12th in the state of Pennsylvania. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Vicky bring this to life in her local trade area," said Darren Tipton , Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Vicky will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

