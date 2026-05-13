Grand Opening of Nonna's Italiano at Johnny Nolon's Casino Brings Classic Italian Dining Back to the Heart of Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny Nolon's Casino is proud to announce the grand opening of Nonna's Italiano at Nolon's, a new dining experience rooted in tradition, quality, and a renewed commitment to what players and guests say made Cripple Creek great.

Nonna's Italiano represents ownership's continued investment in delivering exceptional guest experiences—combining high-quality food, consistent service, and fair pricing in a welcoming, comfortable setting. The concept draws inspiration from classic Italian kitchens, where simple ingredients, time-honored recipes, and attention to detail create meals worth coming back for.

"This opening is about more than just a new restaurant—it's about listening to our guests and delivering on what they've told us matters most," said Matt Andrighetti, General Manager. "Through ongoing customer focus groups and surveys, we've heard a clear message: players want Cripple Creek to feel fun again. They want loose slots, good food at a fair price, and an experience that makes them want to stay and play. We got the experts at Strictly Slots magazine to certify that our slots are 17% looser than the Cripple Creek market and we are offering a pasta special for only $9.99. I'd say that's a big step in the right direction."

The menu at Nonna's Italiano focuses on approachable, traditional Italian favorites—featuring customizable pasta dishes, classic entrées, and satisfying portions designed to deliver both quality and value. Guests can expect a dining experience that complements the energy of the casino floor while standing on its own as a destination.

The opening of Nonna's also reflects the enduring legacy of Johnny Nolon's Casino itself. Named after one of Cripple Creek's most colorful and iconic historical figures, Johnny Nolon's has long embraced the spirit of the town—offering an experience rooted in authenticity, character, and guest-first hospitality. That legacy continues today with a renewed focus on bringing back the elements that built Cripple Creek's reputation as a fun, player-friendly destination.

The official Grand Opening will occur on May 22nd at 11am with a ribbon cutting. Cripple Creek officials will be on-site for the ceremony and, as part of the celebration, customers at Johnny Nolon's will have the opportunity to win Grand Opening prizes including food samples from Nonna's.

For more information, visit www.johnnynolonscasino.com or follow Johnny Nolon's Casino on social media.

About Johnny Nolon's Casino

Johnny Nolon's Casino is a historic casino located in the heart of Cripple Creek and features almost 200 slot machines, Nonna's Restaurant, and a newly renovated bar space. The casino is owned and operated by Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC which also operates the historic Colorado Grande Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek.

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Gaming CC, LLC