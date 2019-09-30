Grand Opening of Port House Brings a New Level of Fine Dining to the Waterfront in Morro Bay
Sep 30, 2019, 08:49 ET
MORRO BAY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowds are gone, the sunsets are as breathtaking as ever, and the weather in this seaside town of Morro Bay is extraordinary - which is why locals call October and November Morro Bay's "Secret Season." In the fall the coast is clear, sunny, and warm, and this year's "Secret Season" is infused with new ways to enjoy Morro Bay. Here are 5 new and fun ways to enjoy Morro Bay this fall.
1) Dinner with a Sunset View at the NEW Port House Restaurant
Enjoy amazing sunsets, hand crafted cocktails and California coastal cuisine with an Italian flair—and really great steaks—at the new Port House Restaurant. That's how executive chef Joe White describes the menu at this completely renovated new fine dining establishment on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.
2) Enjoy the NEW Morro Rock Fire Pits
After a day of fun in the sun, enjoy an evening bonfire at the city's new Morro Rock Fire Pits that overlook the beach or the bay. Stargaze by the fire to the sound of the waves crashing on the shore.
3) Cruise the Bay or the Boardwalk with the NEW Estero Adventures
Estero Adventures offers electric pontoon boats, kayaks, standup paddleboards, and fat-tire beach bike rentals and is conveniently located along the Embarcadero inside the Estero Inn. The dock is located right in front of the Inn with an easy launch area perfect for all skill levels.
4) FUN Outdoor Patios Great for Dining and Sunsets
Morro Bay's restaurants serve up a bounty of produce and award-wining California wines, not to mention the abundance of fresh local seafood caught by Morro Bay's multi-generational fishing families. Find a plethora of great places to eat and drink featuring outdoor patios!
5) Romantic Engagements abound in Morro Bay
We must mention that in Morro Bay, romance reaches new heights. Ask for her hand in front of the iconic Morro Rock, pop the question on Black Hill, or, take the engagement to the water on a tour of the bay while cruising the harbor. When the big day arrives, Toes-In-the-Sand Weddings will take care of everything.
For more information about visiting during the secret season, visit www.morrobay.org.
