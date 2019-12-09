Grand Opening of San Diego Mission Bay Resort Announced for January 2020

Formerly known as the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, the newly named resort also serves as an ideal location for corporate getaways and business meetings with its proximity to airports, restaurants, destinations downtown such as the popular Gaslamp Quarter, and other well-known attractions around San Diego county.

"The newly unveiled San Diego Mission Bay Resort will appeal to couples, families, leisure and business travelers alike by offering effortless elegance with activities and comforts of the barefoot chic, vibrant San Diego lifestyle," said Scott Colee, Noble House's chief marketing officer. "We are especially excited to announce the launch of new curated programming that will engage every guest and visitor and capture the true essence of everything this luxury coastal playground has to offer."

San Diego Mission Bay Resort's grand opening debuts the comprehensive $21 million transformation of its guestrooms, the resort's expansive conference center, and the executive board rooms. Guests will enjoy upgraded and enhanced technology, an expanded amenity base, all-new custom furniture evoking a casual elegant style, and new guest bathrooms with tubs and custom tiled showers throughout the resort. In addition, visitors will notice the custom, original artwork displayed throughout the conference center.

With an eye pointed toward the future, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns the San Diego Mission Bay Resort, is requesting approval from the City of San Diego to invest an additional $10.5M into the lobby, restaurant, and the expansive public spaces. The resort is operated by Noble House Hotels & Resorts,

"Noble House Hotels & Resorts is thrilled with the transformation taking place at San Diego Mission Bay Resort," noted George Allen, Noble House Area Director of Sales and Marketing. "As with all of Noble House's distinct properties, we want to provide travelers with an exceptional experience that is truly authentic and celebrates the spirit of each of their respective communities."

San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pool area, five tennis courts, spa and fitness center, gift shop, restaurant, and poolside grill. Additionally, the Mediterranean-style hotel provides over 16,000-square-feet of interior meeting and function space and 9,600-square-feet of outdoor meeting space. Mission Bay Resort is located at the epicenter of all that is San Diego, just steps away from the city's top attractions and immersed in the cultural richness offered in the area.

For those looking to create special memories on their wedding day, the San Diego Mission Bay Resort affords the quintessential California resort and retreat with white sand beaches, lush greens and arching tropical palms that provide a variety of gorgeous and unique backdrops for an extraordinary day of dreams.

After enjoying all that San Diego and the resort have to offer it's time to get back to work. The San Diego Mission Bay Resort makes that easier for guests with their dedicated meeting and conference spaces. Whether it's a private meeting for nine or a large conference for 900, the resort provides the space and style needed to plan the most impactful event possible. Companies and groups can take advantage of more than 25,200 square feet of contiguous indoor event space ideal for meetings, conferences, trade shows, conventions and more. Groups can also enjoy the large outdoor venues, ideal for team building events or dining under the San Diego palms.

To celebrate the launch, San Diego Mission Bay Resort is introducing new programming that captures the quintessential San Diego vibe:

Experience Mission Bay Resort – A limited introductory offer is available for guests to experience Mission Bay's newest luxury hotel. The package allows guests to enjoy the hotel's exceptional services, amenities and design that define Mission Bay Resort. Guest room rates will be up to 30 percent off when booking a stay between now and January 31, 2020 .

– A limited introductory offer is available for guests to experience Mission Bay's newest luxury hotel. The package allows guests to enjoy the hotel's exceptional services, amenities and design that define Mission Bay Resort. Guest room rates will be up to 30 percent off when booking a stay between now and . San Diego Zoo Package – Plan the San Diego family vacation of your dreams and take a walk on the wild side at the San Diego Zoo. Two adult tickets per booking to the San Diego Zoo valid for one day of admission. Parking included. Resort charge included

*Package available when staying for two or more nights. Must be booked at least one day prior to arrival. Only two adult tickets to the San Diego Zoo are given at check-in regardless of the number of nights booked. Additional San Diego Zoo tickets may be purchased at the hotel.

Park and Play – Driving into San Diego ? Get more for less when you book our Park and Play package. Rate includes daily parking and resort charge. With an abundance of on-site activities at your fingertips and a central location for exploring San Diego , San Diego Mission Bay Resort & Spa is your ultimate vacation destination.

– Driving into ? Get more for less when you book our Park and Play package. Rate includes daily parking and resort charge. With an abundance of on-site activities at your fingertips and a central location for exploring , San Diego Mission Bay Resort & Spa is your ultimate vacation destination. New Space, New Rooms, Unbeatable Waterfront Destination – As a part of our transformation into the new San Diego Mission Bay Resort, we've invested $21 million dollars to ensure our guest rooms and meeting space leave you and your guests wowed. This includes our grand ballroom at 10,000 sq. ft. with 18 ft. ceilings. It's the perfect space to make a big splash here in San Diego . Directly on the water, the resort is centrally located and only 10 minutes from the airport, Gaslamp, Balboa Park, Golf, La Jolla , and much more. Please contact our Sales Department at groupsales@missionbayresort.com.

About San Diego Mission Bay Resort

San Diego Mission Bay Resort is a luxurious, full-service resort situated among lush gardens and rolling hills, only steps from the beach on scenic Mission Bay. The resort offers 357 guestrooms and suites, waterfront dining incorporating California coastal cuisine, a poolside lounge, and grill, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a luxurious full-service spa. Located on the waterfront of Mission Bay Park, the largest aquatic preserve in the United States, San Diego Mission Bay is at the center of San Diego's vibrant melting pot and within easy reach of all the top attractions and cultural richness the area offers. San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pool area, five tennis courts, spa and fitness center, gift shop, restaurant, and poolside grill. Additionally, the Mediterranean-style hotel provides over 16,000-square-feet of interior meeting and function space and 9,600-square-feet of outdoor meeting space. For more information visit www.missionbayresort.com or follow us on social media:

Instagram and Pinterest: @sdmissionbayresort

Facebook: San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Twitter: @sdmbresort.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

A privately held company for more than 35 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by Owner and Chairman Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, later transitioning in 1994 to the dynamic hospitality ownership and management company it is today. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, Noble House owns and manages a luxury portfolio of distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and a collection of urban hotels in Seattle, and San Francisco make up the diverse group of destinations. Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate the local destination that surrounds. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Pebblebrook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

Media contacts: Morgan Moore, Don Williams, Rosemary O'Brien, Tracy Moore at Glodow Nead Communications, MissionBayResortPR@glodownead.com or (415) 394-6500

SOURCE San Diego Mission Bay Resort