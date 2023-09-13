Grand Opening of Stash Dispensaries' new Orland Hills location

News provided by

Stash Dispensaries

13 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET

September 16 10am-10pm

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries' new Orland Hills location is holding a grand opening event on September 16, starting at 10am, with something for every cannabis lover in store.

The first 500 guests will have access to our new SECRET STASH MENU, with limited products priced at $0.01 and deals on products exclusive to Stash.

Continue Reading
Grand Opening Event Flyer
Grand Opening Event Flyer

"Our Orland Hills Grand Opening will be a day of celebration, community, and all things cannabis," Stash CEO Matt Longo said. "From food trucks to vendor pop-ups, there's something for everyone – we will even have a consumption bus on site. In addition to thanking the vendors for their support, we would also like to thank particularly Verano, Stiiizy, and Cresco for their generous sponsorship." 

Activities and experiences will include:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony: Join us at 11am on the 16th for the official opening of Stash Dispensaries.

Food trucks: Local food trucks will be parked on site, including local favorite Joey's Red Hots, plus a Gelato truck. 

Live music: It's not a celebration without music. Dance and shop to DJ Calvin, the Chicago Blackhawks Resident DJ, and DJ Robbie.

Vendor pop-ups: Explore a curated collection of vendor pop-ups including Revolution, CannaDevices, Wyld, Cresco, Verano, Legacy, 4front, Curaleaf, Aeriz, Cannaworks, GTI, CQ and Dankleafs. There will be unique cannabis-related products, accessories, and more. 

Cannabis consumption bus: Step aboard the specially designed Tonic cannabis consumption bus, where you can indulge in your favorite products in a comfortable and social setting.

Interactive activities: Enjoy activities and games celebrating cannabis culture and community. Live glass-blowing demonstrations, a mini golf course and giant games are among the interactive highlights.

Click Here for further details. 

Please note that this event is exclusively for customers aged 21 and above, with ID verification required.

Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills location is at: 9545 W 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL 60487 

About Us: Stash Dispensaries is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer, providing a wide range of high-quality, carefully curated products. A trusted name in the cannabis industry, Stash is known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries

Also from this source

Newly-opened Stash Dispensaries brings Fantastic Bargains on Cannabis Products to all Customers!

STASH DISPENSARIES INTRODUCES PREMIUM CANNABIS BRAND COOKIES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.