Grand Opening of the 1st Full-Scale Sidestream Wastewater Treatment System in the U.S. Western Region

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microvi announces the grand opening of the latest implementation of its MNE technology for ammonia removal in the San Francisco Bay Area at the 12 million gallon per day Oro Loma Sanitary District (OLSD)/Castro Valley Water Pollution Control Facility. The San Francisco Bay receives some of the highest nitrogen loading of any estuary in the United States. Estimated capital costs to retrofit San Francisco Bay Area wastewater treatment facilities to treat nitrogen is estimated at over $8 billion.

Oro Loma Plant

Microvi's MNE technology for nutrient removal converts high levels of ammonia to nitrite and nitrate through a proprietary natural process that produces no biological sludge and uses only a minimal level of aeration available at the site.

Microvi and OLSD have partnered with HDR Inc. (consulting engineer) and EKI Environment and Water Inc. (project design engineer) to bring this robust, cost-effective, and easy-to-use solution to address the urgent issue of high nutrient loading in the San Francisco Bay. This first-of-its-kind installation was commissioned at OLSD's plant in late April 2021. The technology has since demonstrated rapid startup and resilient operation while meeting the design criteria of reducing OLSD's nitrogen discharge to the San Francisco Bay by up to 400,000 pounds (lbs.) per year.

"We are overjoyed that the Microvi MNE technology was successfully implemented to reduce nitrogen pollution at a fraction of the cost of conventional solutions. This first-of-its-kind installation in the Western United States will preserve the San Francisco Bay by preventing the discharge of millions of pounds of nitrogen that would potentially threaten the health of the SF Bay," said Dr. Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO of Microvi.

"The project team came together to design a minimalist process, using an existing tank and repurposed blower. It is a testimony to the simplicity of the Microvi process and our operations team that we have achieved such great treatment results," said Jason Warner, Oro Loma General Manager.

Microvi and OLSD will host a grand opening of the MNE treatment system on December 8, 2021. This event will provide an exclusive first look at the technologically advanced MNE treatment system housed in OLSD's retrofitted 90,000-gallon basin. The event provides an opportunity for representatives from local utilities, engineering consultants, and a variety of other stakeholders to get an up-close view of the MNE technology as well as interact with the teams from OLSD and Microvi.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma, industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.

About Oro Loma Sanitary District

Oro Loma Sanitary District, formed on August 7, 1911, is one of the first agencies in Alameda County, California. As a special district, Oro Loma provides wastewater collection and treatment, solid waste and recycling services. The District serves several communities, including San Lorenzo, Ashland, Cherryland, and Fairview, as well as 40% of the City of San Leandro and small portions of Castro Valley and the City of Hayward. Oro Loma's service area is located about 13 miles south of Oakland, on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay.

Contact Microvi :

Ali Dorri

VP of Business Development

[email protected]

510-344-0668

SOURCE Microvi Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.microvi.com

