Grand Opening of the 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference: Kevin Kelly and the Turing Award Winner Share AI Frontiers, Business Leaders Discuss Sustainable Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved by the State Council, the 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference opened on October 16 in Huangpu District, Shanghai. Centered around the theme "Joining Hands to Address Challenges: Global Action, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth," the Conference brings together global wisdom and strength to explore new pathways for sustainable development, injecting powerful "Chinese dynamism" into global sustainable governance.

The Conference is jointly organized by the World Green Design Organization (WGDO) and Sina Group, co-organized by the Beijing Office of the IFRS Foundation, undertaken by Sina Finance and the Beijing Representative Office of the World Green Design Organization, and supported by the People's Government of Huangpu District, Shanghai.

Wang Jinnan, President of World Green Design Organization; Charles Chao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sina Group; and Tu Guangshao, Co-Chair of the ESG Leaders Forum, delivered opening remarks on behalf of the organizers. Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former President of the Maldives, and Erkki Liikanen, Chair of the IFRS Foundation Trustees, also delivered speeches.

During the opening ceremony, the "2025 Shanghai ESG Development Report" was released. The report focuses on urban sustainable development and governance innovation, aiming to provide valuable path analysis and policy recommendations for sustainable development nationwide.

Bi Xiaoying, First-Level Inspector of the Listing Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, delivered a speech titled "Building a Solid Institutional Foundation for the Sustainable Development of Listed Companies."

Additionally, distinguished guests from international organizations, academia, finance, business, and other fields attended the event. Kevin Kelly, Author of 2049, Tech Visionary, and Founding Editor of Wired Magazine, and Joseph Sifakis, founder of the Verimag Laboratory and 2007 A.M. Turing Award Laureate, shared cutting-edge insights on AI and sustainable development. Business leaders, including Zhang Hui, President of Bank of China; Zhang Baojiang, President of Bank of Communications; Gao Fei, President of of China Eastern Airline Group; and Wang Li, General Manager of China Kweichow Moutai (Group) Distillery Co., Ltd.; Acting General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., also delivered impactful speeches.

A supporting event, the "Green Industry and Sustainable Consumption Expo," was held concurrently, showcasing innovative practices in the field of sustainable development. Participants included international organizations, embassies and consulates of multiple countries, Global 500 companies, leading domestic enterprises, core financial institutions, and renowned business schools.

As a key international platform for sustainable dialogue, the 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference promotes open, cooperative, and win-win global discourse and industrial collaboration. By uniting governments, enterprises, academia, institutions, and social organizations, the Conference seeks to explore practical pathways and long-term mechanisms for sustainable development. Moving forward, the Conference will continue to foster the exchange and transformation of green innovation achievements, deepen synergies with local economies, technological innovation, and financial capital, and support Shanghai in becoming a globally influential model city for sustainable development, conveying China's green commitments and actions to the world.

SOURCE Sina