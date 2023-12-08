Grand Opening: U-Haul at Automall to Unveil New U-Box Facility on Dec. 14

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Storage at Automall is hosting a grand-opening event from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 14 to unveil Tucson's newest warehouse for U-Box® portable moving and storage containers at 3801 N. Runway Drive.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, U-Haul giveaways, a behind-the-scenes tour and a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tucson Metro Chamber. Food will be available on a first-come basis.

The 20,000-square-foot U-Box facility provides space to store hundreds of portable moving containers, allowing U-Haul to serve more customers and meet increased demand for its storage products in Pima County.

U-Box Facility Grand Opening What: Food, giveaways, facility tours, ribbon-cutting When: 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 14 Where: 3801 N. Runway Drive, Tucson, AZ 85705 Who: Everyone is welcome – just stop by

U-Haul has owned the Automall property since 1971. It is home to regional U-Haul marketing company offices as well as the Tucson Repair Shop where U-Haul fleet equipment is serviced.

"The Tucson area is growing every day and U-Haul has to follow suit," said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul Company of Southern Arizona president.

"U-Box containers provide an easy and secure way to ship and store belongings. Portable moving containers are increasingly popular and greater demand means we need to expand our offerings. U-Haul customers crave convenience. That's what we're here to provide."

U-Haul dealers in and around Tucson continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

