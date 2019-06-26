Grand Opening: U-Haul at Roswell Street Offers 402 Self-Storage Units

The modern 58,551-square-foot facility includes more than 400 self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers can take advantage of U-Haul Remote 24/7® access, covered load/unload areas, U-Box® portable storage containers, U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® and more.

Two years of work went into redeveloping, expanding and enhancing the facility where a Chevrolet® dealership was in operation from 1954 to 1988. Other tenants came and went before U-Haul purchased the property in 2017.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower its carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Our customers in Marietta have been asking for a state-of-the-art self-storage facility," said John Hairston, U-Haul Company of Atlanta West president. "This area is growing every day and we are pleased to be part of a close-knit community. The city's Fourth of July parade will close down Roswell Street, giving us the perfect opportunity to introduce ourselves to our neighbors."

Contact U-Haul at Roswell Street at (770) 428-6220 or stop by to visit general manager Deondrey Gardner and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We pride ourselves on convenience and offering a needed product. We're looking forward to showing off this facility to parade-goers," said Gardner.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

