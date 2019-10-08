Grand Opening: U-Haul of Decatur Offers 900 Self-Storage Units

The modernized 119,862-square-foot building includes 860 indoor self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. There are also 40 outdoor drive-up self-storage units.

Customers can take advantage of U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; drive-in load/unload areas; ADA accessibility; free use of utility carts; U-Box® portable storage containers; U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® and more. Propane will be available on the 10.81-acre lot in the future.

More than two years of work went into refurbishing and enhancing the former Kmart® building. U-Haul has been offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and towing equipment out of a temporary showroom since July 2018.

"Decatur residents have been asking for a state-of-the-art self-storage facility," said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Company of Illinois president. "I'm pleased to apply our sustainability practices to the repurpose of this building that may have otherwise been slated to be torn down. The adaptive reuse of the former Kmart offers several benefits, both to us and to the world in which we live. We are preserving innumerable resources, preventing unneeded waste in landfills, as well as, helping conserve CO2 emissions. After all, this is the air our children's children will breathe."

Acquisition of the former Kmart store was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Decatur at (217) 917-4387 or stop by to visit general manager Kevin Barringer and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul is excited to be part of this community by providing residential mobility and a secure place for people to store their belongings." Freeman added. "We pride ourselves on convenience and offering a needed product. We are looking forward to showing off this facility."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

