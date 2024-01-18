Grand Opening: U-Haul of Palmetto to Offer Free Lunch, Tours on Jan. 27

PALMETTO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Moving & Storage of Palmetto at 7735 U.S. 41 will host a grand-opening celebration and free lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 to unveil Florida's newest indoor self-storage and retail facility.

The public is invited to enjoy food, U-Haul giveaways, and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. Lunch will be served on a first-come basis.

The three-story, 75,561-square-foot building includes 1,200 self-storage rooms with high-tech security features and climate-control options at affordable price points that are now available to rent.

The property also houses an 8,705-square-foot U-Box warehouse to store hundreds of portable moving containers, allowing U-Haul to serve more customers and meet increased demand for its storage products in Manatee County.

U-Haul of Palmetto Grand Opening

What: Lunch, giveaways, tours, ribbon-cutting When: Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: 7735 U.S. 41, Palmetto, FL 34221 Who: Open to the public – just stop by

U-Haul began construction of the Palmetto facility in 2022. Customers will have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box containers and more. Propane will be available in the near future.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This is our first U-Haul-owned store in Palmetto, and we're excited to support the community by investing here," said Dave Thompson, U-Haul Company of Western Florida president.

"We're conveniently located near the interstate for accessibility. This area is growing fast, so we need to grow to keep up with customer demand. Our goal is to provide Palmetto with our trusted self-storage products and DIY moving solutions at a first-class facility."

U-Haul intends to hire 24 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Palmetto community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

