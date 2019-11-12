Grand Opening: U-Haul of Shawnee Offers 702 Self-Storage Units

The modern 88,000-square-foot building includes 702 self-storage units with high-tech security features and climate-control options. Customers can take advantage of U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; drive-in load/unload areas; ADA accessible units; free use of utility carts; U-Box® portable storage containers; U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® and more.

A year of work went into refurbishing and enhancing the former Kmart® building, which sat vacant for six months before U-Haul acquired it.

"Shawnee is a growing community that is just 40 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City," said Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Oklahoma City president. "We are pleased to bring a state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility to this area."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Shawnee at (405) 273-0336 or stop by to visit general manager Diana Nealy and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul is excited to be part of this community by providing residential mobility and a secure storage facility to the thousands of students attending Oklahoma Baptist University, as well as the residents moving here for manufacturing jobs," Brackin added. "We are participating in the Painted Horses project and have a beautiful hand-painted statue that was completed by a local artist. These horses are landmarks in Shawnee. We're proud to be part of the project."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

