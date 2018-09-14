Grand Opening: U-Haul of Superior Offers 734 Self-Storage Rooms

"Our neighbors have been asking for a state-of-the-art self-storage facility," said Kellin Sybrant, U-Haul Company of Northern Minnesota president. "This area is the frigid north, where indoor climate-controlled rooms are needed. We are pleased to offer these rooms before the winter."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Superior at (715) 392-2903 or stop by to visit general manager James Hall and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Superior opened in a limited capacity in March, offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom.

Then the real work began. Six months of cleanup and renovations to the former Kmart® building yielded an 88,914-square-foot facility with more than 700 self-storage units at affordable price points. Customers will enjoy U-Haul Remote 24/7® access, high-tech security, two covered load/unload areas, and a U-Haul Re-Use center for sharing boxes and gently used household items.

The facility also offers towing equipment, professional hitch installation and a U-Box portable storage container warehouse. Propane will be available on the 6.2-acre lot in the near future.

"This building was becoming an eyesore," Hall said. "It sat vacant for several years in the middle of this community. We are excited to breathe life back into it."

The recent acquisition of the former Kmart property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"The Twin Ports have been vastly underserved," Sybrant added. "Customers were having to drive miles up the hill to get our services and self-storage. Now we're bringing convenience to this community."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul