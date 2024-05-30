Grand Openings of Luxury Rental Home Communities in Charlotte and Phoenix

Nationwide Zora Living Expansion Plans on the Horizon

PHOENIX and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest, a leading residential master-developer, is making waves in Charlotte and Phoenix with recent grand openings of two exceptional, luxury rental home communities – the first in their planned national portfolio of Zora Living communities.

Elevated Living at Zora University in Charlotte

Zora Encanto in Phoenix, Arizona.

Zora University celebrated their Grand Opening this past Saturday, May 25, and offers a selection of 108 one- and two-bedroom, craftsman-style homes, each featuring smart home technology, private entrance, and individually fenced and landscaped backyards.

The community, conveniently located near major employment hubs, includes an array of amenities, including a sparkling resort-inspired pool, outdoor grilling stations, fitness facility, yoga lawn, and open-air courtyards.

Sean Cooney, Suncrest Managing Partner, expressed his excitement: "Zora University redefines modern living, offering a unique blend of privacy through our single-family homes and convenience through exceptional management services. We are thrilled to bring this highly anticipated rental opportunity to residents in the Charlotte metro area."

Sustainable Luxury Phoenix's Zora Encanto

Zora Encanto celebrated their Grand Opening on April 13, and sets a new standard for sustainability and superior living. Located near major employment hubs, the 109 luxury, ranch-style, rental homes offer an impressive list of features including private entrances, private turf backyards, smart home technology, doggy doors, and more.

Beyond these amenities, Zora Encanto showcases its commitment to sustainability, utilizing HercuWall® technology, an innovative, panelized exterior and demising wall system offering superior strength, insulation, and efficiency compared to traditional construction methods.

Jason Rhees, HercuTech CEO, emphasized the benefits: "The HercuWall system absolutely differentiates Zora Encanto from competing products and highlights Suncrest's commitment to building better and focusing on residents' experience and well-being."

Employing HercuWall will save over 35,000 kilograms of carbon emissions annually, reduce residents' energy bills by over $15,000 annually, and save 600+ trees in the community construction.

Mike Koch, Suncrest Managing Partner, expressed excitement about the HercuTech partnership: "We are extremely proud to offer our residents a higher level of privacy, soundproofing, significant energy bill savings, and other benefits that HercuWall offers."

About Suncrest

Suncrest, a geographically diverse master developer, creates sustainable mixed-use and residential communities reflecting local character and values. Handling everything from acquisition to operation, Suncrest transforms real estate into social, environmental, and economic harmony.

