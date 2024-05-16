Grand Peaks Brings Sonder to Skyline at Highlands, Offering Short-Term Rentals and Apartment-Style Hotel Stays

Addition of Sonder diversifies new luxury community offerings as pre-leasing is underway

DENVER, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Peaks, a fully integrated real estate investment firm, announced the recent lease of 93 units within their forthcoming luxury multifamily community, Skyline at Highlands, to Sonder. Sonder is a leader in short-term rentals, offering apartment-style hotel stays in active urban areas. Skyline at Highlands, located at 2501 W 26th Ave in Denver's LoHi neighborhood, is pre-leasing the remainder of its 533 units now and is poised to become a true mixed-use destination with hospitality, luxury living and a full suite of amenities opening in June.

The 93-room hotel marks Sonder's fourth project in LoHi and will offer guests a blend of contemporary design and convenience. Guests at the hotel will have access to an array of the apartment community's luxury amenities, including a resort-style pool and hot tub, a state-of-the-art fitness center and expansive open park spaces.

"We are thrilled to have Sonder at Skyline at Highlands," said Luke Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, at Grand Peaks. "They share our passion for creating vibrant places where people can connect, explore and enjoy. Together, we're bringing an exceptional hospitality experience to the heart of LoHi."

The strategic partnership between Grand Peaks and Sonder elevates the standard of hospitality in the region and reinforces the allure of the LoHi neighborhood as a premier destination for residents and travelers seeking sophistication and convenience.

For more information about Skyline at Highlands, visit https://livetheskyline.com/. To explore Sonder's offerings and book your stay, visit https://www.sonder.com/.

About Grand Peaks

Based in Denver, Colorado, Grand Peaks Properties, Inc. "Grand Peaks" is a fully integrated real estate investment firm built on a foundation of over 70 years of multifamily investment and management. Founded in 2003, Grand Peaks leverages the ownership's history in multifamily housing to build a community for their residents, team members and investors. Consisting of two vertically integrated enterprises: Grand Peaks Properties, Inc. and Grand Peaks Property Management, Inc, Grand Peaks is dedicated to delivering superior housing solutions through thoughtful development, strategic acquisitions, renovations and comprehensive property and asset management services. Grand Peaks currently oversees a portfolio exceeding 10,000 units spanning across 10 prominent markets in the United States. To learn more, visit www.GrandPeaks.com

Contact:

Sammie Mason

[email protected]

405.371.1704

SOURCE Grand Peaks