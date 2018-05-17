Grand Performances' 32nd Annual Summer Concert Series Shines A Spotlight On DTLA With Brilliant Line-Up Including Sly Stone Tribute, Bootsy Collins, Chassol, And More

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Performances, the longest-running presenter of free live performances in downtown LA, announced its 32nd Annual Summer Concert Series running June 1st to August 18th, 2018 at the California Plaza. The "Shine with Us" series includes performances ranging from funk to family fun, from rock opera and spoken word to sing-alongs. The stage will spotlight diverse voices, world music, innovative programming, and more.

Grand Performances

"We have a dazzling array of artists and spectacular performances that will shine on the diverse range of audiences that embody Los Angeles," said Mari Riddle, Executive Director, Grand Performances.

Highlights of the 2018 "Shine with Us" Free Summer Live Performances Line-up include:

Higher! The Psychedelic Soul and Genius of Sly and the Family Stone (1966-1983) on June 1; The Secret City: Shine & Shimmer Show with Astrid Hadad, Garfield High Marching Band, Addi Somekh and more on June 2; Chassol: INDIAMORE on June 22 at 8 p.m.; Secret Life of Muslims on June 23; Bootsy Collins on July 7; and on July 15 Alphabet Soup: LGBTTQQIAAP* Storytelling for *lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, pansexual families and allies.

The complete Grand Performances 2018 season schedule is available at www.grandperformances.org. The performances take place at California Plaza, 350 S Grand Ave., in downtown Los Angeles.

Major sponsors include the LA Department of Cultural Affairs, LA County Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, Metabolic Studio, CBS/KCAL, KCET, United Airlines, CityNational2Cal, Rising Realty, and Omni Hotels and Resorts.

ABOUT GRAND PERFORMANCES: Celebrating its 32nd year, Grand Performances aims to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Grand Performances presents high-quality music, dance, theater, and more during the summer at the breathtaking California Plaza in the heart of Downtown as well as at other venues throughout the year including Los Angeles World Airport. Follow @GrandPerformances on Facebook, @GrandPerfs on Twitter and Instagram and our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/grandperformances. For more information visit www.Grandperformances.org

