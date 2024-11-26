Grand Pioneers Named 'The World's Best Green Cruise Line 2024'

HẠ LONG, Vietnam, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Pioneers Cruise is the first cruise line in Vietnam recognized as the "World's Best Green Cruise Line 2024" at the prestigious World Cruise Awards. This honour reflects the cruise line's unmatched commitment to eco-friendly innovation and its leadership in Vietnam's sustainable luxury cruising scene, perfectly complementing the grandeur and importance of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

Part of the same awards system as the World Travel Awards, established in 1993, the 4th Annual World Cruise Awards serve as the global standard for excellence in the cruise industry, recognizing companies that excel in innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Grand Pioneers Cruise was honored to be nominated in "World's Best Green Cruise Line 2024" alongside notable brands such as Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Virgin Voyages.

The award was decided by votes cast by cruise industry professionals and the public, with the nominee receiving the most votes in a category being named the winner. This recognition reflects Grand Pioneers esteemed position in the industry for protecting Ha Long Bay's unique ecosystem while offering an unparalleled luxury experience.

Sustainability at the Core: "We Only Exist When We Preserve Nature"

Grand Pioneers Cruise's guiding philosophy, "We only exist when we preserve nature" emphasizes the harmony between luxury and environmental responsibility. This principle drives the cruise line's commitment to adopting advanced green technologies and sustainable practices to ensure the long-term protection of Ha Long Bay's pristine environment.

Grand Pioneers Cruise pioneers The Legacy Journey in Ha Long Bay with vessels built and crafted to meet the most advanced shipbuilding standards in the world today. The cruises are equipped with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system from Japan, utilizing seawater for cooling, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improves energy efficiency by up to 40%. Its coating, imported from the Netherlands, uses non-toxic paint technology, protecting the ships from seawater corrosion while minimizing environmental impact through reduced repainting cycles. Additionally, the main engines and generators, officially imported from Japan, meet the emission standards, ensuring environmentally safe operations. Complementing this is a wastewater treatment system from South Korea, which ensures all wastewater is treated and controlled to meet stringent environmental regulations.

Preserving the Legacy of Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay, with its emerald waters and towering limestone formations, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its natural beauty. As the only bay of its kind in the world, Ha Long boasts a one-of-a-kind landscape shaped by thousands of limestone karsts and isles, each with its own story and ecosystem. This natural wonder is a treasure that no other destination can replicate, making it a true icon of Vietnam and an irreplaceable marvel on the global stage. Grand Pioneers Cruise is dedicated to protecting this iconic destination through sustainable tourism practices and educational programs that enhance conservation efforts.

The cruise line offers activities such as guided kayaking tours and visits to protected marine areas, combined with educational sessions on the unique biodiversity of the bay. These activities foster a deeper appreciation for the environment and encourage responsible travel among guests.

Expanding Horizons: A Vision for the Future

Winning the "World's Best Green Cruise Line 2024" marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Grand Pioneers. This recognition paves the way for the company to expand its "Legacy Journey" beyond Ha Long Bay to heritage routes across Vietnam and international waters. Plans are already in place to build additional eco-friendly vessels that align with the company's sustainability vision.

"Our vision is clear: to deliver a luxury cruise experience that leaves a positive impact," said Mr. Luong The Tuyen, Deputy General Director of Grand Pioneers Cruise. "This recognition is not only a testament to our efforts but also a call for the industry to embrace sustainable practices. We look forward to leading this journey and showcasing Vietnam's natural wonders in a sustainable way."

Grand Pioneers Cruise is a refined luxury cruise line pioneering Legacy Journey through the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay. Known for its modern fleet, eco-friendly technologies, and dedication to exceptional services, Grand Pioneers delivers a unique experience that blends luxury with environmental stewardship. The cruise line's focus on safety, guest satisfaction, and ecological preservation underscores its commitment to responsible tourism, making it a trusted name in Vietnam.

