GRAND PRAIRIE-BASED ZAVALA'S BARBECUE AND LONE STAR BEER ANNOUNCE THE "BACKYARD BBQ BOX" - A SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE PROVIDING RUBS, SAUCES, SEASONINGS AND MORE TO BACKYARD BBQ ENTHUSIASTS

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavala's Barbecue Distribution, sponsored by Lone Star Brewing, is excited to announce its Backyard BBQ Box, a monthly subscription that features products from some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. The boxes are available for nationwide shipping and include an ever-changing array of high-quality barbecue products, exclusive recipes, tips, access to cooking videos and an exclusive Q&A session with the featured pitmasters each month. The first box ships out July 1st.

Joe Zavala in the BBQ Speakeasy
Zavala's Barbecue, owned by Joe Zavala, has made a name for itself over the past few years. What started as a backyard hangout grew into a brick and mortar restaurant that made Texas Monthly's 50 Best BBQ Joints list in 2021 and was featured on season 3 of Netflix's Taco Chronicles Cross the Border for its brisket taco.

Joe started collecting products from some of his favorite barbecue joints throughout Texas and opened a "BBQ Speakeasy" in Grand Prairie, TX, a place where they could ship and sell some of the best rubs, seasonings and sauces from their fellow BBQ aficionados. The Backyard BBQ Box is the next evolution in bringing the best flavors and products to the people.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lone Star Beer," said Zavala's Barbecue Owner Joe Zavala. "We'll be visiting our friends' backyards, who are the best pitmasters in the world, to learn how they cook. We can't wait to bring their Texas BBQ rubs & sauces right to doorsteps all over the world!"

The Backyard BBQ Box is available in one, three, and 12-month subscription options. Each month, the box will feature a different rotation of best-known, award-winning products, as well as some items from up-and-coming BBQ joints.

Lone Star Beer has partnered with Zavala's as the official beer sponsor of the Backyard BBQ Box. In addition to the sauces, seasonings, and educational content, each box will include exclusive Lone Star Beer merchandise.

"We are really excited about this partnership that we've formed with Zavala's Barbecue Distribution," said Lone Star Brand Director Brandon Kieffer. "We view this as a unique way to help support pitmasters across the state and look forward to helping bring their products to new neighborhoods and backyards."

Sign up for the Backyard BBQ Box HERE.

SOURCE Zavala's Barbecue Distribution

