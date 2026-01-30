GRAND PRIX PLAZA, THE WORLD'S LARGEST IMMERSIVE F1® ATTRACTION, REOPENS IN LAS VEGAS

Located at the Home of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Entertainment Destination Debuts Upgraded F1® X

Experience, Redesigned F1® DRIVE Karting Track and More

Tickets on sale at GrandPrixPlaza.com

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Prix Plaza , the world's largest and most dynamic Formula 1® attraction, has officially reopened in Las Vegas. Set within the 39-acre, multi-use complex that houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, the entertainment destination features more than 100,000 square feet of F1® attractions.

"As Grand Prix Plaza returns for its second year, it marks another exciting chapter for Formula 1 enthusiasts in Las Vegas," said Benjamin Larvie, General Manager of Grand Prix Plaza. "It's a place where visitors of all ages can connect with the sport, celebrate its history and experience the speed, precision and thrill that define Formula 1. For year two, we've taken Grand Prix Plaza to new heights, offering returning guests new ways to engage in the sport, while giving first-time visitors an action-packed introduction to the world of racing."

Tickets are on sale at GrandPrixPlaza.com and can also be purchased in person at Grand Prix Plaza's box office. A look into its three attractions:

F1® X: Reimagined for 2026, F1® X puts guests at the heart of the action, where innovation and adrenaline meet. The 20,000-square-foot space features refreshed artifacts from the Legacy of Formula 1; the chance for guests to design their own Formula 1 car livery and see it brought to life, hands-on experience working as an elite pit crew and team engineer, and the opportunity to view the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® from the driver's seat an all-new state-of-the-art 4D theater. Adult tickets are $59. Military, children (Ages 2-12) and locals are $49.

The first and only F1® DRIVE in North America, this high-speed karting adventure puts guests behind the wheel on part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® – marking the first time a karting attraction has operated on part of a Formula 1 track. Drivers can take on 1,470 feet of track with 22 turns in bespoke F1-inspired karts reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Equipped with Overtake Mode, Energy Reduction System (ERS), LCD steering wheel displays and authentic engine sounds, F1® DRIVE brings the thrill of racing to life. F1® HUB: Step into the F1® HUB, the heartbeat of Grand Prix Plaza and the ultimate launch point for a Formula 1 adventure. The flagship Formula 1 retail store and updated F1® HUB Lounge are open to all guests without the need to purchase a ticket. F1® SIMULATORS: Guests can feel the power and precision of Formula 1 with racing simulators developed in collaboration with leading F1 experts. Each one combines advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing moment that puts fans in the driver's seat. Available as a $10 add on to F1® X or F1® DRIVE tickets. Must be 12 or older and a minimum height of 48 inches. Official Formula 1 Retail Store: Over 2,500 square feet of retail space, the store offers the largest assortment of Formula 1 merchandise and collaborations in the US. The space features a highly curated variety of official F1 merchandise, team gear and Las Vegas Grand Prix collections and collaborations. New this year is a hat customization station, where fans can personalize their hat with embroidery and a variety of patches to choose from. Additional details on limited-edition drops and exclusive items will be announced throughout the year. Locals receive a 10% discount on merchandise. F1® HUB Lounge : Open daily, the F1® HUB Lounge is a high-energy dining and social hub where guests can recharge between race moments. The menu delivers elevated comfort fare – from fresh salads and artisan pizzas to focaccia sandwiches, burgers and kid-friendly options – paired with a full beverage program. Open daily starting at 11 a.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Step into the F1® HUB, the heartbeat of Grand Prix Plaza and the ultimate launch point for a Formula 1 adventure. The flagship Formula 1 retail store and updated F1® HUB Lounge are open to all guests without the need to purchase a ticket. Private Event Spaces: Grand Prix Plaza houses a dynamic setting for private events, where the energy of Formula 1 meets high-end hospitality. Whether meeting planners are hosting a corporate gathering, product launch or social celebration, each venue delivers a one-of-a-kind moment for groups. Turn 1 Lounge: The newly redesigned Turn 1 Lounge has been refreshed with an elevated aesthetic inspired by the Paddock Club™ suites at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The adaptable 10,500-square-foot venue can host intimate gatherings or grand celebrations up to 500 effortlessly. Cooldown Room: Seamlessly blending sleek, high-performance materials like chrome and carbon fiber, the Cooldown Room elevates any event. An indoor-outdoor space, groups of up to 300 can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch past Formula 1 races across multiple screens or step out onto the pit lane. GPP Garage: The GPP Garage is a multi-functional space for up to 75 guests that allows event planners to transform an F1 garage into events of all kinds – making it one of the most unique meeting and event venues in the world. Third Level: The third floor of Grand Prix Plaza provides over 61,000 square feet of flexible space ideal for large-scale events. The indoor blank canvas features fully customizable layouts, great for conferences, receptions and celebrations. Rooftop: Grand Prix Plaza's rooftop offers more than 71,000 square feet of open-air event space, boasting stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® for up to 3,000 guests.

Grand Prix Plaza houses a dynamic setting for private events, where the energy of Formula 1 meets high-end hospitality. Whether meeting planners are hosting a corporate gathering, product launch or social celebration, each venue delivers a one-of-a-kind moment for groups.

Grand Prix Plaza is open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. F1® X is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The attraction will close for the season in the fall to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with an official closing date and future reopening date to be announced.

SOURCE Grand Prix Plaza