Fans and visitors will be able to immerse themselves in unique and interactive Formula 1® experiences at the Home of the Las Vegas Grand Prix all year long

For renderings, click here

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Prix Plaza, in partnership with Round Room Live, today announced the launch of three immersive experiences debuting in Spring 2025. The 39-acre, multi-use complex, which houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, will feature F1-inspired karting, an interactive and educational 4D exhibition, a merchandise store, three new private event spaces and more - all set to be available year-round.

GRAND PRIX PLAZA TO LAUNCH YEAR-ROUND PROGRAMMING WITH F1® DRIVE, F1® X AND F1® HUB, OPENING SPRING 2025

"The opening of Grand Prix Plaza's year-round, consumer facing programming will enable Formula 1 to engage with visitors to the Valley and residents alike in new and exciting ways," said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Our commitment to the Las Vegas community runs deep, and we could not be happier to bring this collection of unique and immersive experiences to the destination."

Programming at Grand Prix Plaza includes:

F1® Drive : Weaving in and out of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building Garages on level one, F1 Drive is F1®-inspired karting where fans have the opportunity to race along a 1,650-foot-long racetrack that incorporates part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Drivers will be able to optimize their ride with electric karts that are equipped with DRS technology, engine sounds and a LED steering wheel display.

: Weaving in and out of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building Garages on level one, F1 Drive is F1®-inspired karting where fans have the opportunity to race along a 1,650-foot-long racetrack that incorporates part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Drivers will be able to optimize their ride with electric karts that are equipped with DRS technology, engine sounds and a LED steering wheel display. F1® X : A uniquely immersive exhibit that will provide both seasoned fans and those newer to the sport with an opportunity to engage with F1 outside of race week. F1® X will guide visitors of all ages through an interactive journey around the world of Formula 1: Learn: To begin, fans will get an accelerated course on the sport, the teams, the cars and much more with exclusive and never-seen-before artifacts and F1 cars. Create: Next, participants will test their knowledge and get their creative juices flowing as fans build their dream team, construct their own F1 car and design a custom livery that will be on display for photo moments. Experience: Finally, fans will prepare for their time on the track as they race against the pros for the fastest pit stop, prepare their strategy along the pit wall, and virtually race their creation down the Las Vegas Strip Circuit via a 4D driving experience.

: A uniquely immersive exhibit that will provide both seasoned fans and those newer to the sport with an opportunity to engage with F1 outside of race week. F1® X will guide visitors of all ages through an interactive journey around the world of Formula 1: F1® Hub: All visitors will be welcomed into the F1® Hub, which will be complete with a collection of racing simulators, a fast-casual eatery and retail store selling the Las Vegas Grand Prix collections, F1 merchandise, team gear and more.

"As F1 continues to grow in popularity in new regions and demographics, we recognized the opportunity to create an immersive touch point in North America all year long," said Emily Prazer, F1® and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer. "The programming planned for 2025 will build excitement around the sport through educational and interactive experiences and ultimately help to expand F1's presence in Las Vegas and in the U.S. more broadly."

"Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting immersive, interactive experiences and exhibitions and we are thrilled to co-produce this extraordinary, multifaceted Las Vegas production in partnership with Grand Prix Plaza, further expanding our relationship with Formula 1," said Jonathan Linden, Co-CEO of Round Room Live and Producer of The Formula 1® Exhibition.

In addition to these interactive experiences and adding to the flexible event spaces available across the building's three levels and rooftop, Grand Prix Plaza will offer three new private event spaces that will be available to rent year-round:

Turn 1 Lounge: Infused with the sleek, high-octane aesthetic of Formula 1, the Turn 1 Lounge combines style and functionality to create a unique venue in Las Vegas . From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, this space adapts effortlessly, offering a backdrop that is as dynamic as the events it hosts.

Infused with the sleek, high-octane aesthetic of Formula 1, the Turn 1 Lounge combines style and functionality to create a unique venue in . From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, this space adapts effortlessly, offering a backdrop that is as dynamic as the events it hosts. Cool Down Room: Seamlessly blending sleek, high-performance materials like chrome, carbon fiber, and polished concrete, the Cool Down Room elevates any event. Attendees can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch live or past races across multiple screens, step out onto the pit lane and capture the perfect photo moment in a space where every element speaks to the power and precision of Formula 1.

Seamlessly blending sleek, high-performance materials like chrome, carbon fiber, and polished concrete, the Cool Down Room elevates any event. Attendees can enjoy drinks at the center bar, watch live or past races across multiple screens, step out onto the pit lane and capture the perfect photo moment in a space where every element speaks to the power and precision of Formula 1. GPP Garage: An F1 garage offers an experience unlike anything else on The Strip. The GPP Garage is a multi-functional space that allows event planners to transform an F1 garage into events of all kinds – making it one of the most unique meeting and event venues in the world. With indoor and outdoor space along the pit lane, attendees will have views as the F1® Drive karts race around the track.

Additional information about F1® Drive, F1® X and F1® Hub will be available in the coming months.

To sign up for updates and priority access, fans can register at www.grandprixplaza.com to be among the first to secure their entry to F1® Drive, F1® X, or F1® Hub. To learn more and book a private event or buyout, contact [email protected].

About Grand Prix Plaza

Grand Prix Plaza is a multi-use complex and year-round destination for private events. The 39-acre property houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building and is known as the "Home of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX." In Spring 2025, Grand Prix Plaza will debut three new immersive experiences including F1® Drive, F1® X and F1® Hub, as well as offer three new private event spaces: Turn 1 Lounge, Cool Down Room, and GPP Garage. For more information, visit www.grandprixplaza.com.

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences worldwide. With installations in major cities around the world, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale exhibitions that captivate and inspire. The company's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits with brands such as The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur., Jurassic World, Mandela, and is the lead producer of Formula 1®: The Exhibition.

Formula 1®: The Exhibition offers an unparalleled exploration of the sport's rich history, present-day charms, and future innovations. This acclaimed immersive experience provides unprecedented access to iconic Formula 1® racecars, rare artifacts, and exclusive footage.

About ASTOUND:

ASTOUND Group is an experience design and digital studio with world-class production and fabrication. For two decades, they have been crafting epic experiences for the world's most aspirational brands. They live at the intersection of a creative, experiential, digital, and scenic fabrication studio to provide clients with seamlessly integrated brand experiences with an end-to-end solution. A For more information, visit www.astoundgroup.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Grand Prix