Grand Prix Racing Night Hits The Streets Of Mexico City At Top Speed

With a V.I.P. guest list that included sport stars Mario Dominguez and Fredrik Johnsson, and A-listers such as Julio Bracho, Paulina García Robles, Rafael Márquez Álvarez, Alberto Cinta, and many more, this was an off-track celebration not to be missed. Over 500 guests indulged in the most desirable experiences alongside iconic brands including VUHL , Aeroméxico , Swarovski , Ferrari Mexico City , Montblanc , Tequila Clase Azul , and more. Official items signed by Mexican driver "Checo" Pérez were up for auction with proceeds going to the Fundación Checo Pérez . Attracting media coverage by the likes of Televisa, Quién magazine, and Club Reforma, Ocean Blue Productions also went #BehindTheScenes capturing all the non-stop action.

Ocean Blue World launched their signature Ocean Blue Neon Experience featuring a live luminous painting on canvas and glowing body art. Ocean Blue trapeze artists staged an epic performance flying effortlessly through the air, and a radiant all-out blue walkway took guests #IntoTheBlue as they explored the dynamic atmosphere.

"This year's GP Racing Night, created together with Andrés Simg and Paola Ibarra, was over the top electric with the spirit of Formula One around every corner. Ocean Blue World, the global, luxury networking platform, proudly left its signature mark as a night to be remembered for all racing enthusiasts," states Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of Ocean Blue World and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.

As the destination of choice for the start of an adrenaline-charged week, GP Racing Night warmed up the fuel-blistering engines in spectacular style sprinkling racing elegance throughout the evening. Ocean Blue World would like to thank their sponsors: VUHL, Aeroméxico, Brick Hotel, Hippodrome Hotel, Viceroy Los Cabos, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, and Neon Experience. A must-attend event on the circuit calendar, Ocean Blue World looks forward to hosting GP Racing Night for 2020.

ABOUT OCEAN BLUE WORLD

Ocean Blue World is a global, luxury networking platform where brands, partners, collaborators and discerning readers experience exclusive events and discover a world of glamour and luxury. The Options Are Endless: the magazine, events and experiences, social and digital platforms, luxury toys, sponsorship, public relations, and productions. Step into Ocean Blue World.

