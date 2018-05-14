Grand Prize Winners with Inspiring Stories of Dedication and Compassion Announced in Excelligence Teacher Appreciation Week Photo Contest

FIRST PLACE ($600): Susan Nigosanti

Preschool Lead Teacher, Michelle's International Learning House, Margate, FL

https://excelligence.wishpond.com/tawcontest/entries/173786495

SECOND PLACE ($300): Ashley Wakelee

Special Education Teacher, Logan Township Middle School, Logan Township, NJ

https://excelligence.wishpond.com/tawcontest/entries/173810282

THIRD PLACE ($150): John Kilgore

Second Grade Teacher, Sunview Elementary School, Lyndhurst, OH

https://excelligence.wishpond.com/tawcontest/entries/173840147

A total of 11,288 votes were cast for teachers during the designated voting period (April 30 – May 7, 2018). In addition to the Top 3 winners, random daily prizes were also awarded from the four sponsoring companies throughout the nomination period. Visit the social media pages of the sponsoring companies to view the daily winners from this contest.

The winners come from various backgrounds and philosophies of teaching – and all possess a deep and enduring commitment to their students.

"For teachers, our purpose is to make a difference in the lives of children each and every day," commented First Place Winner, Susan Nigosanti. "Our job is not to fill their buckets with facts but to encourage an active mind; one that will explore, investigate, and most importantly, love to learn. Children need to feel valued, respected, and loved. If we are good at our profession, a new facet of our students is revealed throughout the journey."

See the winners' entries and the many other exceptional teachers nominated for the Excelligence Teacher Appreciation Week Photo Contest here: https://excelligence.wishpond.com/TAWcontest/

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com)

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

About Frog Street (www.frogstreet.com):

Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street's curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students' progress.

About ChildCare Education Institute® (www.cceionline.com):

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training proms in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

About Educational Products, Inc. (www.EducationalProducts.com):

Educational Products, Inc. (EPI) is a division of Excelligence® Learning Company, and is the nation's leader in prepackaged and bulk school supply programs. Based in Texas for over 35 years, EPI helps schools and parents save time and money on school supplies. Additionally, EPI works with nonprofits, school districts, churches and corporations seeking to sponsor school supplies for students in their communities as part of the School Supply Outreach Program. Beyond school supplies, EPI helps schools and organizations by offering quality custom imprinted apparel, fundraising programs, and science fair supplies.

About Really Good Stuff® (www.reallygoodstuff.com):

Founded in 1992, Really Good Stuff, LLC works side-by-side with educators to create high quality and affordable products that provide teachers, primarily in grades K-8, with innovative solutions designed to make a difference in students' lives. Today, through its catalogs and website, the company offers more than 7,500 items, including classroom organization solutions such as bins, baskets & bookcases to fun educational activities in the language arts, numeracy and STEM, introducing over 500 new products annually.

Media Contact

Cassie McQueeny-Tankard

800-884-3764

cassiemt@frogstreet.com

