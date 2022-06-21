Grand Rapids Celebrates 10 Years of Beer City USA, 10 Weeks of Summer Beercation Giveaways

Now through August 30, enter to win signature Grand Rapids brewery experiences, hotel stays, spending money & more at BeerCityGiveaway.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer lovers can toast the start of summer with Experience Grand Rapids' Beer City USA anniversary giveaway . To celebrate the 10th anniversary, each Wednesday for 10 weeks, from June 29 through August 31, one lucky winner will receive a Beer City USA package. The prize package includes an only-in-Grand Rapids beer experience, a hotel stay, local attraction admissions, and spending money. Anyone 21 years and older who is registered on the Beer City Brewsader® app can enter starting now thru August 30 at BeerCityGiveaway.com .

10 Weeks of Giveaways to Celebrate 10 Years of Beer City USA.

"Ten years ago, the community helped us to earn the title of Beer City USA and Grand Rapids' craft beer scene continues to thrive and attract visitors from around the country," says Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. "This summer we raise a glass to ten years of continued excellence and are celebrating the community that made us a leading brewery destination."

Giveaway open now through August 30 at BeerCityGiveaway.com

at One winner selected for 10 Wednesdays, June 29 - Aug. 31, 2022

One entry per person, good for all 10 weekly drawings

Must be 21 or older and registered on Beer City Brewsader® app to enter

To enter the giveaway and view full prizes and terms, visit BeerCityGiveaway.com

