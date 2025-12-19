Grand Rapids Community College Names Dr. Kathryn Rogalski 12th President

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) Board of Trustees has named Dr. Kathryn Rogalski as the college's 12th president following a nationwide search.

Kathryn Rogalski Headshot

Rogalski currently serves as vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) where she provides executive leadership for academic programs, workforce development and corporate training initiatives that support regional economic vitality. She brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership, with a strong focus on student success, workforce readiness and community partnership.

"Dr. Rogalski is a highly respected academic leader whose experience and values align closely with GRCC's mission," said Dr. Brandy Lovelady Mitchell, chair of the GRCC Board of Trustees. "She has a proven track record of advancing student success, strengthening workforce pathways and leading complex organizations through change. We are confident she is the right leader to guide GRCC into our next chapter."

At NWTC, Rogalski oversees a $55 million division and provides leadership to more than 1,000 faculty and staff across multiple colleges, including STEM, advanced manufacturing and skilled trades, nursing and allied health, public safety and business and social sciences. Her work has included leading a collegewide transition from traditional 15-week semesters to eight-week semesters to improve persistence and completion, securing a $2.25 million federal Title III grant to expand high-impact teaching practices, and strengthening partnerships with K-12 districts, universities and employers.

Prior to NWTC, Rogalski served in senior academic leadership roles at William Rainey Harper College and College of Lake County in Illinois, where she advanced curriculum innovation, apprenticeship and workforce-aligned programs, faculty development and student advising. She began her career in institutional research and academic advising and has also served as an adjunct faculty member in psychology.

Rogalski holds a Doctor of Education in adult and higher education from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Arts from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from Northeastern Illinois University, graduating cum laude. She is an Aspen Institute Rising Presidents Fellow and an active leader in national higher education and workforce organizations.

Rogalski is expected to assume the presidency in 2026. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

About Grand Rapids Community College

GRCC was established in 1914 as Michigan's first community college, providing affordable, accessible education to learners of all ages. GRCC offers academic pathways leading to degrees, certificates, transfer opportunities and in-demand career skills through courses delivered across multiple campuses — downtown Grand Rapids and Holland — as well as online, hybrid and weekend formats.

You have permission to use the attached photo.

Contact:

Erin Van Egmond

(616) 234-3931

erinvanegmond@grcc.edu

SOURCE Grand Rapids Community College