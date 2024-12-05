Grand Rapids Gets the Luxe Treatment as MassageLuXe Makes its Mark on Michigan

Premier spa franchise sets sights on Michigan's thriving second-largest city for its next chapter of growth

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MassageLuXe , a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, revealed today its strategic plans to expand the brand's presence in Michigan via the Grand Rapids market with the help of existing and new franchisees, presenting the area's aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to expand a brand with a strong business model into their local communities. MassageLuXe has plans of opening five locations in Grand Rapids over the next three years.

Claiming the title of the second largest city in the state of Michigan, Grand Rapids boasts an outstanding economy with diverse industries, beautiful scenery and all the big-city excitement with the small-town sense of community. MassageLuXe's expansion into Grand Rapids will provide a unique opportunity for the city's growing population and booming industries.

"Our franchise owners have built great relationships and reputations in the state of Michigan for MassageLuXe," said CEO of MassageLuXe, Kristen Pechacek. "We love getting to improve the lives of this beautiful state through health, wellness and relaxation. Our locations in Michigan have a proven track record of success with established communities who love and recognize our brand across the state. Grand Rapids presents a unique opportunity for us to expand into new communities that are ripe to support new businesses."

MassageLuXe franchisee, Reuben Levy, owns five locations in the state, all primarily outside of Detroit in communities like Shelby Township and Rochester Hill. Levy has worn many hats over the years from graduating with a degree in engineering to owning his own office supply company, but he's remained steadfast in his pursuit of being his own boss and setting up his family for success. Levy's journey with MassageLuXe began over a decade ago one faithful day when he bought a Groupon for a massage at the original Michigan location. Levy was a loyal customer of the brand for years before he decided to pursue ownership. He sold his office supply company, began acquiring and adding MassageLuXe locations and hasn't looked back.

"I couldn't speak highly enough about the brand, the teams we've built and our loyal customers," said Reuben Levy, multi-unit Michigan franchise owner of MassageLuXe. "We're in an amazing, growing industry and there's a ton of opportunity especially if you're passionate about the physical and mental health of your community. It's a great organization to join with constant and consistent support for your business. To be successful you need to love where you work and love what you do and that is exactly MassageLuXe for us and our teams. We're looking forward to the brand impacting even more people in our great state."

MassageLuXe is on a huge growth trajectory and has nearly 100 locations open and operating around the country. The company is building momentum to expand and advance its franchise development plans with first-time and experienced operators alike.

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding in Grand Rapids and beyond. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you.

To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/

For more information about the parent company, MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 92 locations across 19 states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

