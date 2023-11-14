Grand Rapids Plastic Surgeon Among Nation's Best

Dr. Brad Bengtson makes Newsweek's "Best Plastic Surgeons 2023"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brad Bengtson, of the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, has been named one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons" by a recent collaboration between Newsweek and Statista, Inc. Dr. Bengtson was named as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons in two categories: Breast Augmentation and Liposuction.

Grand Rapids Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Brad Bengtson

The prestigious accolade spotlights the top plastic surgeons in the U.S., based on votes from more than 2,000 doctors, surgeons, clinic managers, and aesthetic professionals across five major procedures: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift, Rhinoplasty and Eyelid Surgery. Survey respondents were asked to rate the quality of care with a quality score and their votes. Surgeons also received a bonus for being certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

"Being named America's best in any one category puts you in elite company, but being named in multiple areas is very special," says Dr. Bengtson. "My team and I are truly honored to be held in such high esteem by our fellow aesthetic professionals across the nation."

Dr. Bengtson is available to the media as a subject matter expert on aesthetic surgery and for interviews regarding his selection as one of the top plastic surgeons in the United States. To schedule an interview with Dr. Bengtson, contact Haley Humphrey at the Bengtson Center for Plastic Surgery by calling 616.303.3863.

About the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery:

With over 25 years of surgical expertise and board certification in plastic surgery, Dr. Brad Bengtson, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, is dedicated to delivering natural-looking aesthetic results through cosmetic surgery. Dr. Bengtson is a sought-after professional renowned for his excellence in reversing the effects of aging. His reputation, state-of-the-art techniques, and compassionate approach significantly impact his patients' lives.

Read Dr. Bengtson's Bio

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery