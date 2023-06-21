Grand Rapids Takes Food and Drink to New Heights with Flights of Flavor

News provided by

Experience Grand Rapids

21 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Unique & Ongoing Culinary Adventure Launches June 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Grand Rapids announces Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion that offers locals and visitors an innovative foodie adventure.

Starting June 21, a wide range of food and drink businesses including restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream shops, breweries and more, will offer specially crafted flight menus to captivate the taste buds and the visual imagination of guests.

Continue Reading
Flights of Flavor kicks off June 21 at dozens of participating venues around West Michigan.
Flights of Flavor kicks off June 21 at dozens of participating venues around West Michigan.
Experience Grand Rapids announces Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion that offers locals and visitors an innovative foodie adventure.
Experience Grand Rapids announces Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion that offers locals and visitors an innovative foodie adventure.

Flight Menus

With an emphasis on both taste and presentation, Flights of Flavor offers guests a variety of flavors and styles in one sitting for a truly memorable dining experience.

"Flights of Flavor seamlessly pairs our world-class food with the incredible craft beverages that put us on the map," says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. "Flights are great for sharing, visually exciting for social media, and just plain fun to eat."

Each participating venue will curate a flight menu featuring food, beverages, or a combination of food and beverages.

Nearly 30 participating locations are signed up at launch, offering a variety of delicious flight menus, including: cupcake flights, pizza flights, margarita flights, soju flights, cider cocktail slushie flights, oyster and cocktail flights, biscuit and cocktail flights and many more.

Check-ins & Rewards

In addition to the culinary adventure, guests who order Flights of Flavor dishes can check-in on their smartphones to earn points, redeemable for exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and flight boards.

Alternatively, guests can turn their points in for donations to the scholarship fund at the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

Restaurant Grants

Experience Grand Rapids is offering grants to assist businesses in acquiring serviceware to enhance the presentation of their Flights of Flavor offerings.

"This campaign is just as much about style as it is about flavor," says Lieto. "We want to help build excitement around every flight, and to support businesses that need to buy materials to make it possible."

Flights of Flavor kicks off June 21 and runs indefinitely. For more information, visit FlightsofFlavor.com

Flights of Flavor Highlights:

  • Launches June 21 and ongoing - participating venues added regularly
  • Creative flight menus featuring food, beverage, or food & beverage
  • Check-in and earn points redeemable for rewards or donations

Press Coverage

To arrange interviews, live shots, blog reviews & other media coverage, Email [email protected]

Promotional photography, video and other assets are available at bit.ly/flightsofflavor

SOURCE Experience Grand Rapids

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.