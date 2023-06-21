Grand Rapids Takes Food and Drink to New Heights with Flights of Flavor

Unique & Ongoing Culinary Adventure Launches June 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Grand Rapids announces Flights of Flavor, a first-of-its-kind promotion that offers locals and visitors an innovative foodie adventure.

Starting June 21, a wide range of food and drink businesses including restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream shops, breweries and more, will offer specially crafted flight menus to captivate the taste buds and the visual imagination of guests.

Flight Menus

With an emphasis on both taste and presentation, Flights of Flavor offers guests a variety of flavors and styles in one sitting for a truly memorable dining experience.

"Flights of Flavor seamlessly pairs our world-class food with the incredible craft beverages that put us on the map," says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing at Experience Grand Rapids. "Flights are great for sharing, visually exciting for social media, and just plain fun to eat."

Each participating venue will curate a flight menu featuring food, beverages, or a combination of food and beverages.

Nearly 30 participating locations are signed up at launch, offering a variety of delicious flight menus, including: cupcake flights, pizza flights, margarita flights, soju flights, cider cocktail slushie flights, oyster and cocktail flights, biscuit and cocktail flights and many more.

Check-ins & Rewards

In addition to the culinary adventure, guests who order Flights of Flavor dishes can check-in on their smartphones to earn points, redeemable for exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and flight boards.

Alternatively, guests can turn their points in for donations to the scholarship fund at the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

Restaurant Grants

Experience Grand Rapids is offering grants to assist businesses in acquiring serviceware to enhance the presentation of their Flights of Flavor offerings.

"This campaign is just as much about style as it is about flavor," says Lieto. "We want to help build excitement around every flight, and to support businesses that need to buy materials to make it possible."

Flights of Flavor kicks off June 21 and runs indefinitely. For more information, visit FlightsofFlavor.com

Flights of Flavor Highlights:

Launches June 21 and ongoing - participating venues added regularly

Check-in and earn points redeemable for rewards or donations

Press Coverage

To arrange interviews, live shots, blog reviews & other media coverage, Email [email protected]

Promotional photography, video and other assets are available at bit.ly/flightsofflavor

SOURCE Experience Grand Rapids