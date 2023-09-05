GRAND RE-OPENING OF DAISO STORE IN MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA!

News provided by

Daiso USA

05 Sep, 2023, 16:03 ET

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the beloved Japanese retail chain, is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of its Monterey Park store, located at 2205 S. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park, CA 91754. The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 23rd, at 10:00 AM.

After undergoing extensive renovations and improvements, the Daiso store in Monterey Park at the Prado Center is back and better than ever, ready to serve the local community with an even more delightful shopping experience. To celebrate this special occasion, Daiso has prepared an exciting offer for its valued customers. The first 150 customers to spend $30 or more will receive a free exclusive Daiso tote bag, complete with an adorable plushie. "We are incredibly excited to welcome our customers back to the newly revamped Monterey Park store," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance the shopping experience, and we can't wait for our customers to see the improvements. We also want to express our gratitude by giving back to our loyal patrons with these exclusive gifts."

Daiso is renowned for its wide range of affordable and high-quality products, from household items and kitchenware to beauty products and stationery. The re-opening of the Monterey Park store promises to offer an even greater selection of unique and stylish products that customers have come to love. Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23rd, at 10:00 AM, and join us for the grand re-opening celebration of Daiso in Monterey Park at the Prado Center. Come early to secure your exclusive tote bag and plushie with a purchase of $30 or more!

About Daiso:
Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

Also from this source

DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

DAISO NEW STORE OPENING IN BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.