Grand Reserve Rewards Enters Partnership with ProofLoyalty Wine Marketplace

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Finance today announced an exclusive partnership between its Grand Reserve Rewards program and ProofLoyalty, a marketplace boasting a premier collection of fine wines and experiences. The partnership between the two wine industry innovators enables Grand Reserve cardmembers to pay with points for wines from an exclusive, highly curated collection from some of the world's finest producers.

Grand Reserve: The Credit Card for Wine Lovers

On behalf of Grand Reserve cardmembers, ProofLoyalty's team of wine professionals work directly with wineries to gain access to unique and highly-allocated offerings, such as verticals and library wines, as well as every-day favorites and new discoveries from Napa, Sonoma, and other West Coast and international wine regions.

In addition to redeeming points, cardmembers can also purchase wine from ProofLoyalty's marketplace. Cardmembers earn 5x points per dollar on purchases made within its network of over 400 wineries and merchants, including ProofLoyalty.

While the ProofLoyalty marketplace is open to non-cardmembers to purchase wine from the collection, Grand Reserve cardmembers may receive special cardmember-only offerings and early-access allotments to special events or collection items.

Grand Reserve cardmembers and non-cardmembers are invited to shop the store at: https://proofloyalty.com/gr

"ProofLoyalty is the ideal partner to help Grand Reserve extend its unique set of benefits for wine lovers," said Vertical Finance Founder and CEO Matthew Goldman. "Since launching, cardmembers have been earning and redeeming points at a rate that exceeded our expectations. Our partnership with ProofLoyalty provides our cardmembers access to a truly special collection of wines that we are very excited about."

"Grand Reserve's program offers oenophiles a unique way to get more for every dollar they spend pursuing their passion," said Chris Barnes, Founder and CEO of ProofLoyalty. "Through this unique partnership together we can provide Grand Reserve cardmembers access to our finest, highly curated collection of wines in which to delight."

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Consumers can apply for a Grand Reserve World Mastercard at grandreservecard.com

About Vertical Finance

Vertical Finance is a fintech and challenger credit card startup. The company's modern credit card platform matches consumers with high-quality boutique merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Vertical Finance is a 1% for the Planet company, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet, committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

