Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard® Expands its Partner Network of Boutique Wineries, Merchants and Gourmet Food Companies to Benefit Oenophiles

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Finance today announced that they have welcomed 29 new boutique wineries, merchants, and gourmet food companies, to the Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard® partner network, further broadening the program designed to reward cardmembers as they pursue their passion for wine. Cardmembers earn significant bonus points on purchases made directly from Grand Reserve partners and receive unique benefits and exclusive invitations.

Grand Reserve is delighted to welcome (in alphabetical order): B. Stuyvesant Champagne , Benchmark Wine Group , Briceland Vineyards , Chiron Wines , Dusty Nabor Wines , DV8 Cellars , EMH Vineyards , Flannery Beef , Gourmets of Spain , Grassl Glass , Hoopes Vineyard , JJ Buckley Fine Wines , Just Enough Wines , Liquid Assets Cellars , Loring Wine Company , Meadowcroft wines , Oestermann Family Winery , Pyramid Valley Vineyards , Ridge Vineyard , Riverain Vineyard , Sabeli-Frisch Wines , Sandler Wine co , Scherrer Winery , Smith & Sheth , The Debate Wine , Vincent Wine Company , Woodhouse Wine Estates , Zeka Vineyards and Zoetic Wines .

Launched in August of last year, Grand Reserve World Mastercard was designed with a cardmember-first approach and focuses on truly rewarding the passion that members have for discovering, enjoying, and collecting fine wine. Grand Reserve connects members with the finest boutique wineries and other partners that pair with their passion, offering significant bonus points on purchases made directly from partners and exclusive benefits through its rewards and loyalty program. Grand Reserve points can be redeemed for wine, sommelier-curated reward catalog items, exclusive experiences, and more.

"We're excited to continue growing our portfolio of Grand Reserve partners and give our members access to even more partner benefits and experiences. Additionally, we aim to provide a unique marketing channel to boutique fine wineries and other partners," said Matthew Goldman, Vertical Finance founder and CEO. "Our goal is to connect members with the finest producers of wine, support our partners, and provide exceptional rewards for wine enthusiasts."

Other partners in the network include (in alphabetical order): Beckmen Vineyards, Charles Krug Winery, Flanagan Wines, Freeman Winery, Joseph Jewell Wines, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Long Meadow Ranch, Moseley Family Estate, Myriad Cellars, Patz & Hall, Relic Wine Cellars, Senses Wine, Switchback Ridge, and Willamette Valley Vineyards among many others. The full list of over 450 Grand Reserve partners may be viewed at https://grandreserverewards.com/partner-network

"We're excited to be a partner in this unique rewards program for wine lovers," said Christopher Lloyd Strieter, Founder of Senses Wines. "Great wine is best enjoyed as part of a community and Grand Reserve promises to bring wine lovers and wineries like ours together in a new way."

Full details about the Grand Reserve World Mastercard can be found at grandreserverewards.com.

About Vertical Finance

Vertical Finance is a fintech and challenger credit card startup. The company's modern credit card platform matches consumers with high-quality boutique merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Vertical Finance is a 1% for the Planet company, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet, committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

Disclaimer

Vertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice. The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is powered by Deserve and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. You must be of US legal drinking age to redeem certain rewards and/or experiences. We do not support underage drinking or any other misuse of alcohol.

