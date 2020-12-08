Grand Reserve World Mastercard to Accelerate Reward Earnings with Bonus Points on All Restaurant and Take-Out Purchases

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard® for wine enthusiasts today announced an exciting new feature from rewards and payments innovator Vertical Finance ( www.verticalfinance.com ). Cardmembers will now earn 3x bonus points on purchases from any restaurant or bar, including take-out and delivery, when using their credit card. The new feature rewards cardmembers as they support local restaurants and recognizes the passion that wine enthusiasts have for discovering great food.

Vertical Finance offers Grand Reserve, the credit card for wine lovers

Cardmembers will also now earn an additional 2 bonus points per dollar spent at their top wine merchant each month, based on purchase volume. If the top wine merchant is a Grand Reserve Partner cardmembers earn 5x points per dollar, plus 2 additional points for a total of 7x. If the top wine merchant is outside the Grand Reserve Partner network, cardmembers will earn 3x points per dollar, plus 2 additional points for a total of 5x.

As a special introductory offer, new cardmembers are eligible to earn 50,000 bonus points when they spend $3,000 or more within 90 days of being approved and pay no annual fee in the first year ($149 each year after). The introductory offer will be available for a limited time on the specially-branded Launch Edition version of the Grand Reserve World Mastercard.

Grand Reserve World Mastercard cardmembers earn 5x points at more than 450 wineries, wine clubs, and other Grand Reserve Partners; 3x points at any winery, wine club, wine or liquor store, restaurant, or bar; 2x points per dollar everywhere else, and 2x additional points per dollar on purchases from your top wine merchant each month.

Cardmembers can redeem points for hundreds of sommelier-curated items such as glasses, decanters, chillers, books, and exclusive experiences at partners wineries. Example rewards include vineyard tours, winemaker dinners, and overnight stays. Redemptions start as low as 750 points, and points earned are available for redemption as soon as transactions post.

"We are delighted to offer an even more compelling set of benefits to wine lovers with the launch of these new Grand Reserve World Mastercard features," said Vertical Finance Founder and CEO Matthew Goldman. "The new features aim to support local restaurants and wine merchants while rewarding cardmembers for doing so – a perfect pairing!"

Grand Reserve cardmembers also receive an extensive suite of benefits, including a complimentary Priority Wine Pass membership (providing discount tasting offers at hundreds of West Coast wineries) and access to exclusive Grand Reserve member events. The Grand Reserve partner winery network includes more than 450 fine wineries in ten states.

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard offers no foreign transaction fee and a variable interest rate ranging from 14.99 – 22.99% (based on the current prime rate of 3.25%), depending on the applicant's credit. As a World Mastercard, cardmembers also enjoy zero-dollar fraud liability, benefits at Instacart Express, ShopRunner, and onefinestay, as well as cellular wireless telephone protection.

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Consumers can apply for a Grand Reserve World Mastercard at grandreservecard.com.

About Vertical Finance

Vertical Finance is a fintech and challenger credit card startup. The company's modern credit card platform matches consumers with high-quality boutique merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Vertical Finance is a 1% for the Planet company, a global network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals working together for a healthy planet, committed to giving 1% of gross sales each year to approved nonprofit partners. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

Disclaimer

Vertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice. The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is powered by Deserve and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. You must be of US legal drinking age to redeem certain rewards and/or experiences. We may offer some services to users between the ages of 18 and 21 because of certain legal requirements related to credit card issuers. We do not support underage drinking or any other misuse of alcohol.

Media Contact:

Sisi Cronin

917-213-0254

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertical Finance

Related Links

http://www.verticalfinance.com

