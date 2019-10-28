Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Continues Growth, Announces New VP of Business Development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, announced the addition of industry veteran David Powell to its executive team. David joins GRAM as the Vice President of Business Development.

"I am honored to join the GRAM family. The quality focus, impressive facility expansion, and company culture stand out. It's a privilege to be part of this team," said David. "I look forward to educating the biopharmaceutical industry on the quality processes, capabilities, and customer service found at GRAM."

Prior to joining GRAM, David held leadership roles at Abbott, Hospira, and most recently, Pfizer. As Pfizer's Senior Director, Development Services and Commercial Accounts, David headed the global Development Services and Commercial Accounts organizations of the CentreOne contract development and manufacturing business, including accountability for customer management. Over his career, David led personnel in Europe, India, Japan and Australia. He is highly skilled in portfolio management, quality assurance, problem solving, and operations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dave to our team as GRAM is ready to embark upon a significant expansion. Dave has a strong passion for pharmaceutical manufacturing with a focus on quality. His organization leadership and commercial-scale project expertise are invaluable as we continue to grow," said Tom Ross, President and CEO. "I look forward to working with Dave and seeing all he will accomplish in leading our business development efforts. GRAM's continued focus on exceptional quality, superior customer service and excellent technical competency will enable Dave to build upon our amazing growth."

GRAM produces parenteral therapeutics to various clients from clinical trials to commercialization. Inc. 5000's three-time recognition of GRAM is testament to its dedication to growth that provides opportunities to improve the lives of people around the world through parenteral drugs. Expected to open in 2020, GRAM's 60,000 sq. ft. Butterworth facility will enable the manufacturer to continue delivering high quality solutions in a world class facility for customers with biologic and small molecule projects. The new facility will be GRAM's fifth location in Grand Rapids.

For more information or to contact Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, please visit https://www.grandriverasepticmfg.com/ or call (616) 678-2400.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics as well as controlled substances, GRAM's expert project managers and modern facilities support pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing and regulatory filing.

