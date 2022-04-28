Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Invests $160 Million with Award from U.S. Government to Support Continued and Future Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has signed a multi-year contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense. Under the agreement, GRAM will invest $160 million and receive $120 million from the U.S. government to fund the expansions of its filling and finishing facilities.

GRAM's state of the art facilities and equipment enable the company to deliver life-saving cGMP manufacturing capabilities for pharmaceutical companies and the U.S. government. GRAM will continue to utilize its cutting-edge and innovative 80,000 square-foot, large-scale filling facility and 200,000 square-foot finishing center located in Grand Rapids. The pact supports the build-out of floor two in GRAM's aseptic filling facility, along with a 30,000 square-foot expansion of GRAM's finishing center, including a sterility laboratory and added warehouse space. The agreement will increase GRAM's filling capacity to a total of four isolator fill lines and further expands finishing operations with the advanced equipment and technology GRAM is well known.

This agreement stems from GRAM's significant accomplishments throughout Operation Warp Speed where GRAM provided fill and finish services in the manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are honored to support the U.S. government in bringing necessary biopharmaceutical products to market swiftly," said Tom Ross, President, and CEO of Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing. "This new agreement is a testament to the invaluable expertise our organization has gained and assures capacity to handle public health emergencies as they arise with the highest level of efficiency and accuracy."

The U.S. Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Assisted Acquisition team in partnership with Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC - APG) – COVID Response are the awarding and administering acquisition offices. This work was supported by the ACC - APG – COVID Response, under the authority of 31 U.S.C. 6305 pursuant to Section 3101 of the American Rescue Plan Act (Public Law 117-2) and Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 (50 U.S.C. 4533) under Award No. W58P05-22-2-000. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the JPEO-CBRND or ACC – APG – COVID Response.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc., a modern parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization with advanced technology, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics, small molecules and vaccines, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing's elite equipment and staff supports pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory filing.

Contacts

Media Communications:

Avery Jones

Lambert & Co.

Ajones@lambert.com

(989) 293-2965

Corporate Contact:

Chelsea Keeton

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

(616) 678-2400

Ckeeton@grandriverasepticmfg.com

SOURCE Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing