Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Ranked on the Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, was recently ranked in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year.

Evaluated according to the percentage growth of annual revenue over a three-year period, this global and national recognition celebrates GRAM's superior business productivity, rapid revenue growth and ongoing customer-base expansion.

"It is an incredible honor to have Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said Tom Ross, CEO of GRAM. "We take great pride in our team's technical excellence and commitment to quality in the work we do."

GRAM produces parenteral therapeutics to various clients from clinical trials to commercialization. GRAM's third-time ranking is testament to its dedication to growth that provides further opportunities to improve the lives of people around the world through parenteral drugs. Expected to open in 2020, GRAM's third facility will enable the manufacturer to continue delivering high quality solutions.

Recognized as the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private businesses, Inc.'s 36th annual report ranked GRAM #2331 in the country and #34 in the state of Michigan.

To view Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in the full rankings, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html. For more information or to contact Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, please visit https://www.grandriverasepticmfg.com/ or call (616) 678-2400.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics as well as controlled substances, GRAM's expert project managers and modern facilities support pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing and regulatory filing.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Keeton

616.888.6592

ckeeton@grandriverasepticmfg.com

SOURCE Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing