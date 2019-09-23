Grand River Commerce, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV), a Grand Rapids, Michigan corporation and bank holding company for Grand River Bank, today announced that Robert Bilotti, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 26th.

DATE: Thursday, September 26th

TIME: 1:30 PM

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/926BankVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Consistent double-digit asset growth.

Historically-superior, peer group-leading asset quality.

Headquartered in highly attractive West Michigan growth market.

growth market. Nationally recognized for IT and cybersecurity expertise.

Noted for strong infrastructure and rigorous expense control.

Team consists of highly-experienced, market-savvy professionals with track record of success.

About Grand River Commerce Inc.

Grand River Commerce is the holding company for Grand River Bank, headquartered in the Grand Rapids, Michigan suburb of Grandville. Founded by twenty-three West Michigan business and professional leaders and further supported by 750 individual and institutional investors, Grand River Bank opened in 2009 and is a full-service financial institution. Through its physical facilities, its superior technology platform and its proprietary courier service, the Bank's team members deliver a distinctive banking experience and a comprehensive array of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, individuals and nonprofits throughout the Grand Rapids metropolitan area and the broader West Michigan market. Known for its innovation, responsiveness, fiscal discipline and independence, the Bank and its proven operating model are attractive to those seeking a customized banking relationship and immediate access to highly-experienced financial professionals.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

virtualinvestorconferences.com

