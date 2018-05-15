Grand River Dam Authority Deploys Southern States Transmission Switches

As the nation's sixteenth largest public power utility based on generation, GRDA operates a diverse portfolio of hydro, coal, natural gas and wind generation to produce reliable electricity that reaches into 75 of 77 Oklahoma counties. Through direct or indirect means, nearly 500,000 meters in the state receive GRDA power.

GRDA's Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations Michael Waddell noted, "Our mission at GRDA is to provide low-cost, reliable electric power and related services to our customers. Southern States' switches have helped lower our cost of installation, and they've helped GRDA meet its system reliability goals."

Southern States designed its ES-1 three-way switches to support utility ease of installation and long-term reliability. "The ES-1's innovative collapsible frame, optional load break interrupter (LLS®) and proven contact geometry cuts the average installation time by 50 percent while improving long term reliability," said Southern States Vice President of Marketing Tom Speas. "Working closely with customers like GRDA, we're committed to continuous innovation that lowers total cost of ownership and provides superior reliability over time."

About Grand River Dam Authority

Headquartered in Vinita, Oklahoma, the Grand River Dam Authority is a non-appropriated state agency, fully funded by revenues from the sale of electricity and water instead of tax dollars.

GRDA generates, transmits and sells electricity to Oklahoma municipalities, electric cooperatives and industrial customers, as well as off-system customers across a four-state region. Learn more at www.grda.com.

About Southern States

Southern States increases utility systems reliability by delivering next generation switching, automation and protection solutions built on a century of service and customer care. Learn more at https://www.southernstatesllc.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-river-dam-authority-deploys-southern-states-transmission-switches-300648511.html

SOURCE Southern States LLC

Related Links

http://www.southernstatesllc.com

