Grand Rounds and Uber Health Partner to Get Patients to the Right Place

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds , a new kind of healthcare company headquartered in San Francisco, today announced a partnership with Uber to advance its mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The partnership will deliver Grand Rounds' members an unparalleled, first and last mile experience to doctors' appointments. Grand Rounds care coordinators are booking rides for members across the country today. The companies are planning to integrate the Uber interface directly into the Grand Rounds platform, enabling members to book rides directly.

According to the American Hospital Association , each year 3.6 million people in the United States do not obtain medical care due to transportation issues. By seamlessly integrating Uber's ridesharing capabilities directly through the Grand Rounds platform, customers will have better transportation access to attend their doctor's appointments.

"At Grand Rounds, we're relentlessly focused on creating a better healthcare experience that leads to better outcomes. To achieve this, we need to make healthcare more accessible. Our partnership with Uber Health will make it easier for our members to choose high-quality care," said Nupur Srivastava, vice president of product for Grand Rounds.

Grand Rounds is a proud partner to more than 100 of the nation's largest employers and reaches more than 4.5 million covered lives through its two product offerings, Grand Rounds Beacon™ and Grand Rounds Summit™.

"We know employers and their ecosystem partners play a major role in how individuals access care, whether that comes in the form of employee benefits or time off of work to travel to appointments. By teaming up with Grand Rounds, our shared capabilities can simplify how members receive high-quality care, ensuring that we help remove transportation barriers and get members to the right place, at the right time," said Dan Trigub, head of Uber Health.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a new kind of healthcare company. Founded in 2011, the company is on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The Grand Rounds team goes above and beyond to connect and guide people to the highest quality healthcare available for themselves and their loved ones. Grand Rounds creates products and services that give people the best possible healthcare experience. Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor and Rock Health's 2018 Fastest Growing Company, Grand Rounds works with inspiring employers and doctors to empower them to be the change agents we need to make our shared vision a reality. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com .

