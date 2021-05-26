Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand Acquires Included Health

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand, a leader in integrated virtual care, announced today they have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Included Health , the leading comprehensive health platform for the LGBTQ+ community. Together, the companies will improve health outcomes and address health challenges of communities including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC.

"Our job is to make the healthcare system work for everyone, including those who've had to survive for far too long outside it," said Owen Tripp, CEO of the combined Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand. "LGBTQ+ people face serious discrimination in healthcare settings, and are 2-3 times more likely than others to avoid care. This needs to change. So we are extremely proud to go into business, and innovate, with Included Health. Rightly, employers and health plans are asking for a navigation and virtual care partner who offers integrated personalized care to all their members. We will provide it."

The LGBTQ+ community disproportionately experiences discrimination and health-related stigmas which result in deferred or delayed care. Denials of care, misgendering, and rude or uninformed comments about identity and sexual orientation are too common. In a national study conducted by Included Health with over 1,000 LGBTQ+ employees from Fortune 100 companies, nearly half of respondents reported a negative healthcare experience or discrimination in a healthcare setting. As a result, many are postponing or avoiding care at a rate that is 2-3x greater than the broader U.S. population—putting their physical and mental health at risk.

Negative experiences are also common in the workplace. A 2020 Boston Consulting Group study found that 40% of LGBTQ+ employees are in the closet at work and 75% reported experiencing negative day-to-day workplace interactions related to their LGBTQ+ identity in the past year. Employees who experience negative interactions are less productive and more likely to quit.

"The past year has been a time of cultural awakening across the U.S., with employers, healthcare providers, and others stepping up to create more inclusive environments. But for many in the LGBTQ+ community, there is still much progress to be made," said Colin Quinn, co-founder and CEO of Included Health. "We are proud to join forces with Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand to deliver on our shared vision of improving healthcare equity for underserved communities. Our combined team of care providers and care navigators mirrors the diverse population of our members, and together we can make affirmative, culturally competent healthcare a reality."

Thanks to their recent merger , Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand have expanded their clinical breadth and depth with a combined multidisciplinary team across virtual care, navigation, and expert medical opinions. Their diverse clinical team boasts 43% people of color and 20% LGBTQ+. This industry-leading team serves nearly 100 million covered lives, with demonstrated success delivering positive health outcomes for diverse member populations across employers and health plans.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form a first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions and care coordination.

Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized several times in the past year—including Best Workplaces by Inc. magazine, Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Best Overall Digital Health Company by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and Best Employer Wellness Company by UCSF Digital Health Awards. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com .

About Included Health

Included Health is a dedicated care concierge and healthcare navigation platform focused on making the healthcare system work better for diverse and underserved populations. Our first product is focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The company's queer and trans-led team knows firsthand the challenges and barriers that the LGBTQ+ community faces, and works to help LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones access the affirming, high-quality care everyone deserves. Included Health is the first comprehensive health resource for the LGBTQ+ community, helping members connect with culturally competent, quality providers, empowering members through education and preventive care awareness, and advocating for them in their time of need. Learn more at www.includedhealth.com .

Media Contact

SHIFT Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand Rounds Health

Related Links

http://www.includedhealth.com

