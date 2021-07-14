Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand Appoint Healthcare Veteran, Shayna Schulz, as Chief Operating Officer

As COO of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand, Schulz will provide operational leadership to the patient care team to enhance virtual care delivery for members, optimize the customer experience, develop talent, and drive business growth. She brings nearly two decades of experience at leading public and private insurance companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Medicare and Specialty at Blue Shield of California. During her tenure at Blue Shield of California, Schulz held various senior leadership roles across innovation, operational strategy, and member experience.

"Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand is revolutionizing how the nation accesses virtual care that is truly centered on the patient. Throughout my career, I've been committed to designing and driving personalized experiences for members, and there's no other company in healthcare better positioned to do that now. I am delighted to bring my experiences from the payer landscape to realize the vision of our company," said Schulz.

Prior to Blue Shield of California, Schulz served as Vice President of Customer Service at Allstate, where she led the company's 2,000-person customer contact center organization supporting the needs of customers across the company's property, casualty, life, and retirement lines of business. She holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and bachelors' degrees from Boston University.

About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form a first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. The same year, we acquired Included Health, the leader in healthcare navigation for LGBTQ+ and underserved populations. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention, and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions, and care coordination.

Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized several times in the past year—including Best Workplaces by Inc. magazine, Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Best Overall Digital Health Company by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and Best Employer Wellness Company by UCSF Digital Health Awards. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com .

