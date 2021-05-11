Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand Complete Merger to Form the Only Virtual Care Company of its Kind

"We got this deal done in less than two months — that's how eager we are to get our talented teams working together," said Owen Tripp, co-founder of Grand Rounds Health and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. "The U.S. has a $300 billion problem of uncoordinated care, which hurts the health of real people every day, and costs everybody. Our combined company has the clinical depth and the data science chops to do something about it — to care not just more, but better."

The merger of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand was announced on March 16, and the newly combined company also announced today its new executive team, including veterans from the healthcare and technology sectors:

Owen Tripp , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Robin Glass , President

, President Nupur Srivastava , Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer Gabe Cortes , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Wade Chambers , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Ami Parekh , Chief Health Officer

, Chief Health Officer Ian Tong , Chief Medical Officer

, Chief Medical Officer Jim O'Gorman , Chief People Officer

Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form the first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions and care coordination.

Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized as a 2020 UCSF Digital Health Award winner for Employer Wellness and 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com .

