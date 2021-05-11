Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand Complete Merger to Form the Only Virtual Care Company of its Kind
New combined executive team comprised of storied leaders across healthcare and technology
May 11, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds Health, a leader in healthcare quality and navigation, and Doctor On Demand, a leading virtual care provider, today announced the completion of their previously announced merger. The new integrated virtual care company is the first of its kind with a nationwide practice of diverse, dedicated providers and a multidisciplinary care team providing end-to-end primary care, advanced specialty care, chronic condition management, and behavioral health.
"We got this deal done in less than two months — that's how eager we are to get our talented teams working together," said Owen Tripp, co-founder of Grand Rounds Health and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. "The U.S. has a $300 billion problem of uncoordinated care, which hurts the health of real people every day, and costs everybody. Our combined company has the clinical depth and the data science chops to do something about it — to care not just more, but better."
The merger of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand was announced on March 16, and the newly combined company also announced today its new executive team, including veterans from the healthcare and technology sectors:
- Owen Tripp, Chief Executive Officer
- Robin Glass, President
- Nupur Srivastava, Chief Product Officer
- Gabe Cortes, Chief Financial Officer
- Wade Chambers, Chief Technology Officer
- Ami Parekh, Chief Health Officer
- Ian Tong, Chief Medical Officer
- Jim O'Gorman, Chief People Officer
Terms of the merger were not disclosed.
About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand
Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form the first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions and care coordination.
Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid.
Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized as a 2020 UCSF Digital Health Award winner for Employer Wellness and 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com.
Media Contacts
Grand Rounds Health
[email protected]
Doctor On Demand
[email protected]
SOURCE Grand Rounds Health
Share this article