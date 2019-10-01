Grand Rounds to Expand Presence in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds , a new kind of healthcare company, announced today it is opening a new office, double the size of its current Lewiston office, as the company continues to expand its local hiring efforts for positions including care coordinators, records specialists, claims support coordinators, clinicians and many more. The Lewiston office primarily serves Grand Rounds' customers and members on the East Coast.

In June, the company shared its plans to double its workforce in 2019 from 100 to more than 200, beating its original goal of hiring 150 Maine-based employees by 2022. To accommodate projected growth, Grand Rounds is maintaining its existing space and building out a new 46,900-square-foot space in the Bates Mill #1 Complex to expand its overall capacity in Lewiston with plans to move in by early 2020. Governor Janet T. Mills and representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Susan Collins; U.S. Senator Angus King; and Congressman Jared Golden; along with Dr. Faye Gilbert, Interim Executive Vice President for academic affairs, Provost, and Dean of the undergraduate school of business, University of Maine, and top community and business leaders, joined the Grand Rounds team at a celebration on October 1, 2019. In addition to the remarks from Governor Mills, Dr. Gilbert and Danielle Snow, SVP of Patient Care at Grand Rounds, the celebration featured a panel of Grand Rounds team members sharing information about the company and their personal ties to Maine.

"This announcement is not only another milestone for Grand Rounds, it is also a testament to the company's commitment to the State of Maine and to our people," said Governor Mills. "With this expansion, Grand Rounds continues to invest in Lewiston-Auburn, the people of Maine, and the future of our state. I thank the company for locating here in Androscoggin County and for providing good-paying jobs to the people of this region."

"We are honored to have Governor Mills and so many other distinguished community and business leaders join us today to celebrate our growth and learn about our mission," said Danielle Snow, SVP of Patient Care at Grand Rounds, who oversees the Lewiston office and is also a Lewiston native. "We believe Grand Rounds will play an important role in helping the state realize the governor's economic vision, especially as we continue to grow and offer Mainers an opportunity for high-tech, high-touch work that makes a meaningful impact in people's lives."

Grand Rounds, with headquarters in San Francisco, California and West Coast operations in Reno, Nevada, opened its East Coast office in Lewiston, Maine in 2016. The high-growth company that merges technology with personalized healthcare originally renovated a 22,150-square-foot space in the city's Bates Mill #6 Complex turning it into an open and light-filled area. The company's current space features conference rooms named after television doctors; a large kitchen, eating and gathering areas; comfortable seating areas where teams can meet and collaborate; and ergonomic workstations. Today, the company unveiled its plans to expand into a new, larger office space as well.

"We made the strategic decision to expand our company and open an office on the East Coast because half of our members live east of the Mississippi. The idea was to provide service to them in their own time zone," said Snow. "We chose Lewiston for a variety of reasons including the quality of life the city can provide employees in terms of cost of living along with Maine's natural beauty; the available talent to help us create a successful patient care team; and the strong local community in Lewiston that supports businesses and their growth."

Grand Rounds has staffed up its Lewiston patient care team quickly. In three years, the company has grown to 150 Maine employees and is on track to exceed 200 by year end. Currently, the majority of the Maine-based team is made up of passionate and detail-oriented customer service and clinical care professionals in roles such as care coordinators, record specialists and managers for those positions. As the company grows, Grand Rounds continues to expand its recruitment efforts in Maine to bring on employees for new care and clinical roles as well as business and technical roles to support evolving business needs.

"When people in successful and progressive companies such as Grand Rounds choose to partner with people in our universities and community colleges, we attract new talent to our state and we also keep young professionals here," said Dr. Faye Gilbert, Interim Provost for the University of Maine. "Grand Rounds is also connecting with faculty, a true partner in the development of innovative connections that will drive economic development and prosperity in our state and region."

In addition to Lewiston community and business leaders, representatives from U.S. Senator Susan Collins, U.S. Senator Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden attended the expansion ceremony.

"Grand Rounds has been a wonderful addition to Lewiston's business community, creating good-paying jobs for Mainers who are focused on improving health outcomes for their clients," said Sens. Collins and King and Rep. Golden in a joint statement. "We are delighted that this expansion to accommodate the company's rapidly growing workforce will help create even more employment opportunities in the area and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the historic Bates Mill."

To learn more about current job openings at Grand Rounds in Maine, visit https://grandrounds.com/careers/ .

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a new kind of healthcare company. Founded in 2011, the company is on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The Grand Rounds team goes above and beyond to connect and guide people to the highest quality healthcare available for themselves and their loved ones. Grand Rounds creates products and services that give people the best possible healthcare experience. Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor and Rock Health's 2018 Fastest Growing Company, Grand Rounds works with inspiring employers and doctors to empower them to be the change agents we need to make our shared vision a reality. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com .

