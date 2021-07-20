Grand Seiko and Crown & Caliber Announce Exclusive Trade-In Program

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Seiko and pre-owned watch specialist Crown & Caliber are excited to announce their official partnership and exclusive timepiece trade-in program for customers in the United States. Launching July 20th, the program will offer trade-ins on timepieces towards the purchase of a new Grand Seiko at its U.S. boutiques.

By combining historical data points and market aggregate information from both Grand Seiko and Crown & Caliber, those looking to trade-in their timepiece towards a new Grand Seiko will have the full confidence of knowing they are getting the most value for their watch. Those looking to take advantage of this new program can expect an effortless and transparent customer journey that has become synonymous with the Crown & Caliber experience.

The process to trade-in your timepiece towards the purchase of a new Grand Seiko is easy and straightforward. Simply head over to Crown & Caliber or go directly to the dedicated Grand Seiko Trade-In webpage. Once there, the customer can begin the hassle-free process of trading in their timepiece. Within three business days, Crown & Caliber will send a competitive trade-in offer. Those who accept will receive the trade-in value to apply towards the purchase of any new Grand Seiko timepiece.

"Crown & Caliber has built a reputation for providing a best-in-class service that provides transparency and trust in the pre-owned watch space," said Brice Le Troadec, President of Grand Seiko Corporation of America. "This new partnership further enables us to develop our relationship with the watch enthusiast community and provides an increased value-add to those looking to purchase a new Grand Seiko."

"Over the past 60 years, Grand Seiko has been crafting highly sought-after timepieces that combine the best in innovation with a true sense of artistry and craftsmanship," said HODINKEE CEO Toby Bateman. "As a manufacturer, Grand Seiko is a brand that our audience has a deep affinity for, and we are very excited to be offering this new service to our community. This exclusive partnership further solidifies why Crown & Caliber is the leader in the luxury pre-owned watch market."

About Grand Seiko

Ever since its first creation sixty years ago, Grand Seiko has enchanted watch connoisseurs with timepieces that offer extremely high precision, supreme legibility and a uniquely Japanese aesthetic. Grand Seiko has revolutionized watchmaking with many innovations—including the Spring Drive movement, which offers a seamless seconds-hand motion and accuracy unlike any other mechanical watch and continues to do so today. Every Grand Seiko watch reflects the Japanese spirituality of time inspired by nature. Whether elegant, traditional, or sport, expect a new understanding of "The Nature of Time" from Grand Seiko. grand-seiko.com

About Crown & Caliber

Crown & Caliber was founded in 2013 as an e-commerce retailer and is a leader in the pre-owned luxury market. Their inventory offerings include Breitling, Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, and dozens of others. By using market data, innovative technologies, and delivering an unparalleled customer experience, they are dedicated to removing the risk when buying, selling, or trading a pre-owned luxury watch. Crown & Caliber offers the ultimate in industry expertise with a large-scale operational department that includes experienced refinishers, technicians, and a team of Swiss-Certified watchmakers. crownandcaliber.com

About HODINKEE

Headquartered in NYC, HODINKEE is the destination for all things watches. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin Clymer, HODINKEE has grown from a blog writing about mechanical timepieces into a leading media and commerce company. HODINKEE has the world of watches covered: website, podcast, magazine, social media, e-commerce, and insurance. With its respected point of view, engaging storytelling, curated product selection, and enthusiast-focused services, HODINKEE is at the forefront of the best the world of horology has to offer and the community that supports it. hodinkee.com

